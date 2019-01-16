City of Pittsburgh faces three legal cases stemming from attempt to cut six longtime employees from the 2018 budget

When Elena Shklyar immigrated to the United States, she came as a Jewish refugee from then Soviet Ukraine.

She arrived in 1989 and set about building a new life for herself. She learned English and new skills in IT development. Later, she got married and in 1995, became a U.S. citizen. In 2000, she landed a full-time job as a developer with the City of Pittsburgh.

For 17 years, it was a steady, well-paying job. Until fall 2017. One day that September, Shklyar’s supervisor told her she’d be out of a job come Dec. 31. She agreed to take a lower-paying position in another department in January 2018 but was terminated a month later, according to a lawsuit she filed in federal court.

As it turns out, she wasn’t alone. Five other longtime, mid-level city employees were informed their positions were set to be eliminated from the 2018 budget. According to legal documents and sources, the employees’ respective supervisors called them in for meetings in September 2017 to tell them they wouldn’t have jobs in the new year and asked them to not tell anyone.

After putting up a fight, four of those six employees were able to keep jobs with the city, though only three still work there. Now, the city is facing a lawsuit from Shklyar and two discrimination complaints from two of the other employees who allege that officials discriminated against them and tried to unlawfully fire them.

