Bids and Proposals 1-16-19

HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH

INVITATION FOR BIDS (IFB) FOR

MISCELLANEOUS

CONCRETE AND LEVELING SERVICES AUTHORITY WIDE

IFB#300-02-19

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh (HACP) hereby request proposals from qualified Firms or Individuals capable of providing the following service(s):

Miscellaneous Concrete and

Leveling Services

Authority Wide

IFB#300-02-19

The documents will be available no later than January 14, 2019 and signed, sealed bids will be accepted until 11:00 A.M. on February 1, 2019 at which time they will be Time and Date Stamped at 100 Ross Street 2nd Floor, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15219, at which time they will be opened and read aloud.

Parties or individuals interested in responding may download a copy of the Solicitation from the Business Opportunities page of www.HACP.org.

Questions or inquires should be directed to:

Kim Detrick

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

100 Ross Street

2nd Floor, Suite 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

412-456-5116 Opt 1

A pre bid meeting will be held:

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Dept.

100 Ross Street 2nd. Fl. Ste. 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15213

Wednesday, January 23, 2019

11:00 A.M.

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh strongly encourages certified minority business enterprises and women business enterprises to respond to this solicitation.

HACP’s has revised their website. As part of those revisions, vendors must now register and log-in, in order to view and download IFB/RFPs documentation.

Caster D. Binion,

Executive Director

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

HACP conducts business in accordance with all federal, state, and local civil rights laws, including but not limited to Title VII, the Fair Housing Act, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the Americans with Disabilities Act, The PA Human Relations Act, etc. and does not discriminate against any individuals protected by these statutes.

INVITATION FOR BIDS

The URBAN REDEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY OF PITTSBURGH will receive bids from qualified contractors for construction of a 4 acre Liberty Green/River Roots Park, a playground and public area in the City of Pittsburgh’s East Liberty neighborhood, including approximately 22,000 CY of grading, excavation, and fill, 50,000 SF of concrete sidewalks, stormwater basins and underground storage tanks, 1,000 LF of 12” – 24” HDPE stormwater sewers, 14,500 SF of resilient play surfaces, playground equipment, picnic equipment, approximately 200 trees and shrubs, 45,000 SF of lawn, and 31 pedestrian and street light poles and luminaires, and all work incidental thereto required to complete East Liberty Site Preparation Contract No. 4 – Rebid, until 11:00a.m. prevailing time on Thursday, the 28th day of February, 2019, at its office on the 11th Floor, 200 Ross Street, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15219, at which time all bids will be publicly opened and read aloud in the 11th Floor Conference Room.

Contract documents will be available on publicpurchase.com on January 16, 2019. Contract documents will also be made available for pick up on Compact Disk (CD) upon request. Any addenda will be posted only on publicpurchase.com.

A pre-bid meeting will be held at the Kingsley Association at 6435 Frankstown Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15206 at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 24, 2019, to discuss the specifications for this project and review the bid drawings. Attendance by prospective bidders is mandatory.

A certified check or bank draft payable to the order of the Urban Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh, negotiable U.S. Government Bonds (at par value), or a satisfactory Bid Bond executed by the Bidder and an acceptable surety, in a dollar amount equal to 5% of the total bid for East Liberty Site Preparation Contract No. 4 – REBID (Liberty Green/River Roots Park) shall be submitted for each bid. The bid submittal must include the Bid, Non-collusion Affidavit of Prime Bidder, Bid Bond, Statement of Bidder’s Qualifications, Certificate of Compliance – Section 3, and the Certificate of Minority and Women’s Participation.

Wages paid on this project shall not be less than the minimum wages determined by the U.S. Department of Labor as set forth in the Contract Documents.

The Contractor will be required to comply with all applicable Equal Employment Opportunity requirements for Federally-Assisted construction contracts. The Contractor must assure that employees and applicants for employment are not discriminated against because of their age, race, color, religion, disability, ancestry, national origin, age or sexual preference, gender identity, gender expression, political and/or union affiliation. Attention is called to Executive Order 11246, to Section 3 of the Housing and Urban Development Act of 1968, 12 U.S.C. 1701U, and to the Section 3 Clause and Regulations set forth in 24 CFR, Part 135.

The Contractor will be required to comply with the following laws, rules and regulations:

Bidders will be required to submit the package of certifications included with the contract documents relating to the Equal Employment Opportunity and the participation of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises. The Urban Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh requires that all bidders complete and submit an MBE/WBE Solicitation and Commitment Statement along with the bid.

The Urban Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh reserves the right to reject any or all bids or to waive any informality in the bidding.

Bids may be held by the Urban Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh for a period not to exceed ninety (90) days from the date of the opening of Bids for the purpose of reviewing the Bids and investigation of Bidders prior to awarding the Contract.

URBAN REDEVELOPMENT

AUTHORITY OF PITTSBURGH

Robert Rubinstein

Executive Director

OFFICIAL ADVERTISEMENT

THE BOARD OF PUBLIC EDUCATION

of the

SCHOOL DISTRICT OF PITTSBURGH

Sealed proposals shall be deposited at the Administration Building, Room 251, 341 South Bellefield Avenue, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15213, on February 5, 2019, until 2:00 P.M., local prevailing time for:

Pgh. Allderdice High School

Concrete and Asphalt Repairs

General Prime

Pgh. Allderdice High School

Stair Tower Painting and New Stair Treads

General Prime

Pgh. Langley K-8

Corridor and Classroom Ceilings and Lighting

General, Electrical and Asbestos Abatement Primes

Pgh. Spring Hill K-5

Restroom Renovations

General, Plumbing, Mechanical and Electrical Primes

Project Manual and Drawings will be available for purchase on January 7, 2019 at Modern Reproductions (412-488-7700), 127 McKean Street, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15219 between 9:00 A.M. and 4:00 P.M. The cost of the Project Manual Documents is non-refundable. Project details and dates are described in each project manual.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sealed bid proposals are hereby solicited for the Community College of Allegheny County, 800 Allegheny Avenue, Pittsburgh PA 15233 (412.237.3020) on the following items:

Bid Proposal No. 1040 – Electrical Construction for Network Infrastructure Upgrades – Allegheny Campus

A mandatory pre-bid meeting and site-visitation will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, January 30, 2019. The assembly point will be the Office of College Services, 800 Allegheny Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15233.

Due date: 2:00 P.M. Prevailing Time on Wednesday, February 6, 2019

The CCAC Purchasing Department publishes all bids and RFPs via the CCAC website at https://www.ccac.edu/Bid-RFP_Opportunities.aspx. It will be each vendor’s responsibility to monitor the bid activity within the given website (“Bid and RFP Opportunities”) and ensure compliance with all applicable bid documents inclusive of any issued addenda. Failure to incorporate any applicable addenda in the final submittal may result in the rejection of your bid.

The Board of Trustees reserves the right to reject any and all bids.

The Community College of Allegheny County is an Affirmative Action/Equal Employment Opportunity Employer and encourages bids from Minority/Disadvantaged owned businesses.

ALLEGHENY COUNTY

SANITARY AUTHORITY

LEGAL NOTICE

CONTRACT NO. 1695A

Sealed Bids for CONTRACT NO. 1695A – HEAVY CLEANING, CCTV INSPECTION, ROOT REMOVAL, AND POINT LINING IMPROVEMENTS shall be received at the.Engineering Department office of the Allegheny County Sanitary Authority, 3300 Preble Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA, 15233, until 11:00 A.M., Prevailing Time, Wednesday, February 13, 2019, and then publicly opened and read aloud. A Pre-Bid Meeting will be held at the ALCOSAN O&M Building Conference Room 106, on Tuesday, January 29, 2019 at 10:00 A.M., Prevailing Time.

ALCOSAN encourages businesses owned and operated by minorities and women to submit bids on Authority Contracts or to participate as subcontractors or suppliers to successful Bidders. Successful Bidders are to use minority and women’s businesses to the fullest extent possible.

Contract Documents may be examined and obtained at the office of the Authority. A non-refundable fee of $100 (no cash will be accepted) will be charged for each set of Contract Documents. Bid Security shall be furnished by providing with the Bid a Certified Check or Bid Bond in the amount of 10% of the Bid Price. Bidders are encouraged to obtain a copy of the Bid Documents, if they have not already done so, from the Clerk’s Office, 2nd Floor ALCOSAN O&M Building, either before or following the Pre-Bid Meeting.

Any questions regarding the Contract Documents should be directed in writing and submitted by email to Mr. Shawn McWilliams, Civil Engineer at shawn.mcwilliams@alcosan.org or by fax at (412) 734-6209.

The Authority reserves the right to reject any or all bids, to waive any informality in any bid and to accept any bid should itbe deemed in the interest of the Authority to do so.

ALLEGHENY COUNTY

SANITARY AUTHORITY

Jan M. Oliver

Director, Regional Conveyance

LEGAL ADVERTISEMENT

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS – NEW AFFORDABLE

HOUSING DEVELOPMENT –

ACHA Contract No. 1606

The Allegheny County Housing Authority (ACHA) is seeking proposals from qualified developers to develop new affordable housing (tax credit development and/or public housing developments) in Allegheny County, excluding the City of Pittsburgh and the City of McKeesport. Request for Proposals are on file and may be obtained at the Allegheny County Housing Authority, 625 Stanwix Street, 12th Floor, Pittsburgh, PA, 15222, or by contacting Jack McGraw 412-402-2463. The developer to be selected must have experience with market rate housing, tax credit, mixed-financed and mixed-income housing development and is encouraged to offer creative development options. The Authority is looking to expand opportunities in new markets that are currently not served by affordable housing but welcomes proposals in markets already served.

Proposals will be received at the following address:

Allegheny County Housing Authority

625 Stanwix Street, 12th Floor Pittsburgh, PA 15222

Attn: Jack McGraw, Director of Development and Modernization

The ACHA will begin to accept proposals on a one time basis beginning January 15, 2019 with a closing date of March 29, 2019.

Any proposal received after the expiration of any application period will be not considered. Proposals will be held in confidence and not released in any manner until after the contract award. The ACHA encourages responses from small, minority, and women owned firms, as well as firms that have not previously performed work for the ACHA. The ACHA reserves the right to reject any and all submissions.

Frank Aggazio

Executive Director

Allegheny County Housing Authority

OFFICIAL ADVERTISEMENT

of the

SCHOOL DISTRICT OF PITTSBURGH

Sealed proposals shall be deposited at the Administration Building, Room 251, 341 South Bellefield Avenue, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15213, on February 12, 2019, until 2:00 P.M., local prevailing time for:

Pgh. Banksville K-5

Wireless Access Upgrades

Structured Cabling Prime

Pgh. Mifflin PreK-8

Canopy

General and Electrical Primes

Pgh. Miller PreK-5

Masonry Restoration

General and Asbestos Abatement Primes

Pgh. Schiller 6-8

Restroom Renovations

General, Plumbing, Mechanical, Electrical and Asbestos Abatement Primes

Pgh. South Hills 6-8

Restroom Renovations

General, Plumbing, Mechanical, Electrical and Asbestos Abatement Primes

Pgh. Spring Garden ECC

Restroom Renovations

General, Plumbing, Mechanical, Electrical and Asbestos Abatement Primes

Pgh. West Liberty K-5

Addition & Renovations

General, Plumbing, Mechanical, Electrical and Asbestos Abatement Primes

Pgh. Westwood K-5

Art and Therapeutic Room Renovations

General, Plumbing, Mechanical, Electrical and Asbestos Abatement Primes

Project Manual and Drawings will be available for purchase on January 14, 2019 at Modern Reproductions (412-488-7700), 127 McKean Street, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15219 between 9:00 A.M. and 4:00 P.M. The cost of the Project Manual Documents is non-refundable. Project details and dates are described in each project manual.

