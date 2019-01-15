Saving Bennett College for Women

Bennett College for Women, in Greensboro, North Carolina, is in jeopardy of losing its accreditation, currently held by Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC), which would ultimately cause Bennett to close its doors, decreasing the number of HBCUS in the United States to 100.
Bennett is the first of only two HBCUs that was founded as an all-female college; Spelman College, in Atlanta, being the second.
Bennett College was founded in 1873 as a normal school to educate freedmen and became all-female college in 1927. Since its inception Bennett has produced phenomenal women who have gone on to become famous firsts, global leaders, and outstanding educators.
Bennett Belles, as they are called, can be found as leaders in all sectors across the globe. SACSCOC has no concerns with the quality of education that Bennett provides. The decision to pull its accreditation is solely based on its once weakening financial structure.
Over the last two years, during a probationary period, Bennett has worked to address the weakening financial concerns that SACSCOC highlighted in previous reports. To strengthen the financial stability of Bennett:
- A surplus of $461,038 was generated with no audit findings.
- Bennett has steadily increased its fundraising from $3.47 million to $4.25 million over a three-year period.
- Bennett’s enrollment has been trending upward for two years from 409 in 2017 to 471 in 2018.
- Bennett’s retention rate has gone from 44 percent in fall 2017 to 53 percent in fall 2018.
- Bennett’s average GPA of new freshwomen increased from 2.8 in 2017 to 3.2 in 2018.
While Bennett has shown progress, SACSCOC feels it is not enough. If Bennett is to remain open, it is required to reduce its debt and improve its cash position.
Bennett College and its alumnae stand on the shoulders of women who were instrumental players responsible for ending segregation during the Civil Rights Movement as well as national leaders of organizations such as Girl Scouts of America. These examples have taught them to stand and to take on worthy endeavors. For Bennett Belles, nothing is more deserving at this time than their efforts to keep Bennett’s doors open.
Bennett has created a fundraising campaign called “Stand With Bennett” in order to preserve its rich history. A committee formed by Bennett alumnae called, “Change and Progress for Bennett” for the purpose of not only seeing Bennett survive but to thrive, believes the goal of helping to raise the $5 million needed to keep Bennett open and off the SACSCOC probation list is a great stride in the right direction.
Currently Bennett has reached 27 percent of it’s fundraising goal. With Feb. 1, as the deadline, there is still much work to be done if Bennett is to remain open for future generations.
In a time where hashtags such as #BlackGirlsRock and #BlackGirlMagic flood social media outlets, it would be a travesty if a gem like Bennett College for Women, a place that is designed to cultivate, grow and shine the light on real Black girls who rock and on real Black girl magic were no more.
To #StandWithBennett and donate please go bennett.edu/standwithbennett.
Dr. Leondra Radford is a graduate of Bennett College for Women. She attributes her professional and personal successes to the nurturing and education she received while at Bennett College.
