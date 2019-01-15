Commentary: Honoring King’s legacy in spirit and in truth

This is the time of year that we will witness an endless list of (mostly meaningless) tributes to Rev. Doctor Martin Luther King Jr. I must admit that I am ambivalent about most commemorations of King, despite the fact that he is — in my opinion — the greatest leader this nation ever produced. (Or, perhaps, it’s because of that fact.) King never held elective office. He never commanded an army. He was never a Fortune 500 CEO. He didn’t own a television network. All he did was change the world by clinging to the Bible with one hand and to the Constitution in the other. To achieve what he did — when and how he did — is stunning. And yet …