Field Negro: Racists of a feather……

It’s nice to see House republican leaders finally moving to strip racist Steve King of his committee assignments. Some GOP leaders (some) have also spoken out against the open and unapologetic racist in their party, and you have to wonder what took them so long.

This is all good, but you know who have not spoken out against Steve King? If you guessed the president of the United States, move to the head of the class. Of course it would be hard for Mr. trump to denounce King for being a White nationalist, since he admitted that he himself is a nationalist, and that h does not believe that there is anything wring with such a label.

The truth is, Steve King has been empowered by the rhetoric and actions of Donald trump, and I suspect that the GOP will have a lot more Steve King type baggage to deal with before Mr. trump leaves the political scene. We can thank Mr. trump and Mr. King for giving us the wall, because it is a symbol that their racist supporters can stand behind. To them, it is so much more than just a wall, it is symbolic of their goal to keep America white, and keep the brown people out. This is more about an ethnically pure America than it is policy.

Today Mr. trump said that he has not been following the Steve King controversy. That was another lie, and it was laughable that he would think that anyone would buy it. Here is a man who follows the smallest of things on his many televisions, and he expects us to believe that he has not been keeping up with one of the bigger news stories over the past few days?

What this tells me is that he (trump) is afraid to condemn King, because his base is King’s base, and the last thing that he wants to do now is piss them off. He needs them now more than ever, because the scandalsjust keep piling up one after another. He needs all the support from his base that he can get. And he will say (or not say) anything to get it.