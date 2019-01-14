Upcoming Let Freedom Sing concerts bring King’s vision to the stage, Jan. 19 and 21

CAPA students Ethan Beck and Emma Hicks are excited to perform in the 12th annual Let Freedom Sing concerts to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

“It is really high energy,” said Hicks, a 16-year-old high school junior from Greenfield. He’s been part of the Let Freedom Sing concerts for three years. “You rehearse a day in advance, so you haven’t been singing with these people for a very long time, so you’re still meeting new people. You get out there and the curtain rises and there are hundreds of people and they are so excited to hear you sing. Every year I walk away with a sense of absolute joy. I perform a lot and there are very few performances that bring me such joy. I never laugh on stage but when I’m there I laugh and I’d like the audience to be just as happy as I am when I’m up there performing. I want them to sing along, I want them to clap, feel it within themselves and bring it outside of the theater.”

Presented as part of the 2019 Pittsburgh Gospel Concert Series in partnership with the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust, the Let Freedom Sing concert was started 12 years ago by Kris Rust and Dr. Herbert V.R.P. Jones as a way to bring Pittsburgh communities together and institute the ideals and values that Dr. King held most dear.

“I think what Dr. King stood for and what he fought for are things that we still need as a society and a city and a region,” explained Rust, an educator and Let Freedom Sing co-founder. “I think people understand that equality, social justice, economic justice, environmental justice; those are all still very much worth lifting up in solidarity. We’re still a segregated region just like we were in Dr. King’s time, so for at least one weekend a year we are able to come together. People from Homewood, the Hill and Clairton come together with people from Squirrel Hill and Murrysville and Churchill and all over the region.

“Another aspect of the Let Freedom Sing concerts is that it is accessible to people of all socio-economic levels because we don’t have a set ticket price—the Saturday concert is donate what you can and for the Monday concert the tickets start at $2 a seat—so we think it’s accessible so people are able to come,” Rust said.

Held at Ebenezer Baptist Church on Saturday, Jan. 19 and the Byham Theater on Monday, Jan. 21, both concerts, which begin at 7 p.m., will feature the Mount Ararat Baptist Church Singers, directed by Trini Massie; DANA Movement Ensemble (Saturday only); and the Staycee Pearl Dance Project (Monday only). In addition to CAPA students, each night will feature combined choirs from Coro Latinamericano Pittsburgh, Ebenezer Baptist Church, The Lemington Chorale, Point Park Singers, Taylor Allderdice High School, Temple Sinai UU Churches of Greater Pittsburgh and Woodland Hills High School. Each night will be hosted by KDKA’s Lynne Hayes-Freeland. Tickets for the Monday night concert can be purchased at www.trustarts.org or by calling (412) 456-6666.

“It’s been one of the most memorable experiences with the choir just due to the high energy,” explained Beck, a 15-year-old CAPA sophomore from Squirrel Hill. “I’ve heard so much about it and it’s such a big event and I’m really excited to sing at a place I’ve never sung before along with having people really get into it. There’s so much being put into this and it’s such a cool event. I hope people get into it.”

Dr. Jones believes Dr. King would be proud of what the Let Freedom Sing concerts are working to accomplish.

“It celebrates community—people from all walks of life, all ethnicities, people coming from different cultural backgrounds and different experiences. It’s a community of people coming together to celebrate with other people and that’s the philosophical ideal that Dr. King wanted—that we would all be celebrating each other,” explained Jones, co-founder of the Let Freedom Sing concerts and former fraternity brother of Dr. King, which gave him a front-row seat to many of Dr. King’s meetings and marches that he led.

The camaraderie between the various generations is why CAPA Vocal Department Chairman Gerald Savage felt it was mandatory for his students to participate in this year’s event.

“I felt that it was extremely important for them to experience this particular event for the unity, diversity and the cause behind what Dr. King represented,” he said. “It’s interracial, intergenerational and also ecumenical, so I thought that was important because our students are very, very socially aware about issues that happen in society. This was an opportunity to step up and be a part of something using music in a way in which it speaks exactly to what they believe in.”

