Hall, Lewis, Layne, Stenberg are named Essence honorees

Kiki Layne

In this Jan. 6, 2019, file photo Kiki Layne arrives at the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Essence has named four actresses as its annual Black Women in Hollywood honorees. They are Regina Hall and Amandla Stenberg, who both starred in “The Hate U Give,” KiKi Layne of “If Beale Street Could Talk” and Jenifer Lewis of “black-ish.”

The awards luncheon will be held Feb. 21 in Beverly Hills, California.

This image released by NBC shows Regina King accepting the award for best supporting actress in a motion picture for her role in “If Beale Street Could Talk” during the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Paul Drinkwater/NBC via AP)

In a statement, Essence salutes “the marvelous work and stunning achievements” of the four. Chief creative and content officer MoAna Luu also notes that they represent “the dynamic intersection of art and activism that is influencing how we shape our own destiny.”

