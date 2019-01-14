Sports
Duquesne overcomes 15-point deficit, beats Saint Joseph’s

Duquesne’s Michael Hughes (21) looks to pass as Pittsburgh’s Terrell Brown (21) and Au’Diese Toney, right, defend during the second half on an NCAA basketball game, Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic/File)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Michael Hughes had 17 points and eight rebounds on Saturday and Duquesne overcame a 15-point deficit to beat Saint Joseph’s 85-84.

The Dukes (11-5, 2-1 Atlantic 10) went on an 11-2 run to lead 82-75 on Hughes’ pair of free throws with 44 seconds left in the game. The Hawks (7-9, 0-4) made three 3-pointers in the final 37 seconds, but Duquesne made 3 of 6 free throws which was enough to hand Saint Joseph’s its fourth straight loss.

Saint Joseph’s opened the game with a 22-7 lead. But the Dukes had a 17-2 run to erase the deficit and take the lead before halftime.

Marcus Weathers and Tavian Dunn-Martin added 15 points each for Duquesne. Weathers had seven rebounds and Dunn-Martin made 5 of 9 from 3-point range.

Charlie Brown led Saint Joseph’s with 28 points. Jared Bynum and Lamarr Kimble added 14 points each.

