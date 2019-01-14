CAL U’s Young and Gifted Gospel Choir Dinner and Benefit Concert gives scholarships

JOHNKARL COUNCIL, scholarship recipient, Alton Mitchell, master of ceremonies, and Alaja Butler, choir president.
JOHNKARL COUNCIL, scholarship recipient, Jamel Strong, special guest artist, and Alaja Butler, choir president.
THE YOUNG AND GIFTED GOSPEL CHOIR’S fourth-annual dinner and benefit concert was held in November 2018, a scholarship fundraiser to raise funds for members of the choir in aid of their continuation of school at CAL U. In a twist, the choir decided to name the scholarship the Almeda Pryor Scholarship, in honor of the choir’s founder, Almeda Pryor. Pictured above are Dr. Randy Tillmutt, choir director, Ashley Boone, scholarship recipient, Almeda Pryor, and JohnKarl Council, scholarship recipient.