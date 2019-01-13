Mo Reese House of Fashion Presents… (Debbie’s Lifestyles Photos Jan. 9)

Oh what a night it was at the Sokol Club on the South Side. There were vendors, music by DJ Mighty Man and the centerpiece of the night was a fashion show by Mo Reese House of Fashion. The purpose of the evening was to benefit homeless women and children, Reese says, “to give them hope.”

On Nov. 17, 2018, yours truly served as emcee and fashion show commentator. Guests enjoyed songstress Gloria Sheffield, dance group Glorious Overcomers, one-of-a-kind fashions that featured decades-old fashions by the late Donald McDaniel. Carla Adams from the Women’s Shelter of Greater Pittsburgh spoke briefly to the audience about the challenges of homelessness and thanked the show for their support.

Show host and sponsors Mo Reese and Amilia Bailey thanked the full house for their support promise to present more shows in the future.

Like us at https://www.facebook.com/pages/New-Pittsburgh-Courier/143866755628836?ref=hl

Follow @NewPghCourier on Twitter https://twitter.com/NewPghCourier

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: