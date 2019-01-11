Public Meetings Scheduled for Second Round of Library Renovations

The Atlanta-Fulton Public Library System will hold a second round of six public meetings beginning Jan. 14 to share design plans and­­­ details about the upcoming renovation of six libraries, including: Adams Park, College Park, Adamsville-Collier Heights, Cleveland Avenue, Ponce de Leon and East Atlanta Libraries.

The meetings will include a presentation of design concepts by CT Darnell Construction and 720 Designs and CPL Archictecture. Each meeting will be an opportunity for residents to ask questions about the renovation process, share comments about the new designs and learn about expected closing dates. This will be the last public meeting held for libraries in Group 3 before construction begins.

The Library Renovation Project Team will be available throughout the meeting to answer questions from residents and patrons. The following libraries are included in Group 3 of the renovation project and will host community meetings on the following dates:

· Monday, Jan. 14 – Adams Park Library

· Tuesday, Jan. 22 – College Park Library

· Wednesday, Jan. 23 – Adamsville-Collier Heights Library

· Monday, Jan. 28 – Cleveland Avenue Library

· Tuesday, Jan. 29 – Ponce de Leon Library

· Monday, Feb. 11 – East Atlanta Library

All meetings will take place from 6:30 to 8 p.m. For more information and exact location information, visit www.afpls.org.

