Obituary: Chauncey W Smith, Jr. dies at 81

Chauncey W Smith, Jr, 81 years of age, transitioned from this life into eternal life on Sunday, December 30, 2018.

Chauncey was born on July 10, 1937 to the late Chauncey W Smith, Sr. and Verma Johnson Smith of Steubenville, Ohio. Chauncey married Agnes Veal (deceased November 2000) and to this union were born three sons: David Chauncey Smith (Michelle) of Robinson Township, PA; Morris Allon Smith (Janice) of Southfield, Michigan; and Collin Lee Smith of Pasco, Washington. In addition to his sons, Chauncey is also survived by seven grandchildren: Laura, Derek, Shannon, Kendall, Kamille, Kennedy and Sydney. Chauncey will also be dearly missed by several nieces, nephews, and close friends.

In December of 2002, Chauncey married Bernice Austin (deceased February 2018). Chauncey was also preceded in death by his sister, Emma Smith McGlotten and his brother Phillip Smith.

~~~

After graduation from Steubenville Area High School, Chauncey attended Bowling Green College in Ohio where he attained a degree in Business Administration and became an active member of the Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity. He later attained extensive training from the National Employment Law Institute and the Equal Opportunity Advisory Council.

Chauncey believed that hard work is the pathway to great reward. He started working at the age of 13 as a wall washer for his uncle’s company and later as a server in his father’s catering business. He then became a Sales Associate at the Myers and Stone Men’s Clothing Store in Steubenville. Chauncey started his professional career at Weirton Steel from 1964 to 1974 as a Supervisor of Hourly Employment. He was employed by Verizon in Canonsburg, PA as the Supervisor of Employment from 1974 to 1975. Chauncey finished his professional career as the Director of Equal Employment Opportunity / Compliance & Diversity at the H. J. Heinz Company from 1975 until 2013. While at Heinz, Chauncey served as a champion for equal opportunity and equal access to all employees regardless of race and all other protected classes. He was a mentor to incoming students from Washington and Lee University and served as a role model for professional dress, business acumen and an exemplary work ethic.

After Chauncey retired from Heinz in 2013 he continued to remain a very active member of the community. He served as a mentor to the youth at the Mt. Ararat Baptist Church and the Three Rivers Youth Leadership Council. Chauncey also served on the Pittsburgh Pirates Minority Business Advisory Board, the Pittsburgh Regional Minority Purchasing Council, the West Virginia University Social Justice Board, Quinn A.M.E. Board of Trustees in Steubenville, and the Kappa Scholarship Endowment Fund. Chauncey remained loyal to his fraternity, Kappa Alpha Psi, Alumni Chapter where he participated in scholarship and event planning. He was an active member of the African-American Foundation Board of the African-American Chamber of Commerce and a lifetime member of the NAACP.

~~~

Chauncey unashamedly professed his trust and confidence in the Lord and acknowledged his relationship with Jesus as his Savior. Chauncey is a life member of Quinn A.M.E. Church in Steubenville, Ohio and also has attended Mount Ararat Baptist Church in Pittsburgh for the past 15 years where he was involved with the Mentoring Committee and the 501 C3 MAC Board.

Chauncey will be remembered for his impeccable sense of fashion, sharp wit, commitment to enhancing his community, and commitment to encouraging youth to make better choices.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions maybe made to the Kappa Scholarship Endowment Fund, a 501(C)3 organization. KSEF, PO Box 5013 Pittsburgh, PA 15206. EIN# 25-1672589

In order to honor Chauncey’s final wishes, final arrangements have been made private at his request.

Like us at https://www.facebook.com/pages/New-Pittsburgh-Courier/143866755628836?ref=hl

Follow @NewPghCourier on Twitter https://twitter.com/NewPghCourier

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: