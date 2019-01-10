Field Negro: Dirty Words

That was Mr. trump Friday, commenting on the words of freshman democratic congresswoman, Rashida Tlaib.

Oh the irony of it all. This is the same man who stated that he likes to grab women by the pussy, and he has called women “horse face”and “dogs”, which goes along with a long history of criticizing women on many occasions for various reasons. This same man (and I use that term loosely) is now talking about someone dishonoring her country? I need a break!

What’s scary, is that once again, the American press is allowing him to get away with it. They have been covering the non-story of Tlaib’s words extensively, and rarely do they point out that this president is the one who brought the level of political discourse into the gutter. He is the one who constantly tweets in ways that is more synonymous with a mean girl in high school than the president of the United States. He is the one who openly mocks and makes fun of people that he doesn’t like, and lies constantly about the most simple things imaginable.

It’s funny to watch all the pearl clutching now being done by the right wing, who constantly defend trump no matter what he does.

I say good for Ms. Tlaib. There is nothing wrong with speaking one’s mind and doing it with passion. Some democratic leaders are saying that she was wrong for speaking her mind, and they are calling for civility. Yeah right. We see how far “civility” got them. Sorry Michelle, that whole “when they go low we go high” stuff might work for normal people, but not Donald trump.

Thankfully, it seems that the majority of her supporters want her to speak her mind, and fortunately she is not backing down from her comments.

“I’m automatically attracted to beautiful — I just start kissing them. It’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I don’t even wait,” Trump said. “When you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything. Grab ’em by the pussy. You can do anything.”

Now that’s a mother f****r if I have ever saw one.