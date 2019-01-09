Meetings 1-9-19

MEETING

January 10, 2019 6:00pm

Urban’s Annual Meeting

Family & Friends FUn Night

Zone 28

2525 Freeport Road

Pittsburgh, PA 15238

Please email

rsvp@urbanacademypgh.org

Allegheny Regional Asset District

2019 RAD Board Meetings will be held at 3PM 1/10 5/16 9/26 11/21 2019 RAD Budget Request Hearings will be held at 2 PM 8/15 8/20 8/22 8/27 8/29 9/3 9/5 RAD Budget Public Hearing will be held at 3 PM 10/24. ALL Board Meetings & Hearings will be held at Koppers Building Conference Center, 436 7th Avenue, Level B.

For public participation procedures or updates visit radworkshere.org or call 412-227-1900.

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: