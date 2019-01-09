Legal Notices 1-9-19

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

County of Allegheny

Department of Facilities Management

Pittsburgh, PA

December 17, 2018

The Office of the Director of the Department of Facilities Management of Allegheny County will receive Letters of Interest with current SF 330s for Professional Services until 4:00 p.m. on January 18, 2019 for the following assignment:

COUNTY PROJECT

NO. 2019-OPEN

OPEN END ARCHITECTURAL SERVICES

The Allegheny County Department of Facilities Management is seeking Architectural Services on an “As Needed” basis to supplement the efforts of its’ Architectural Personnel. The consultant must staff all projects with skilled and experienced personnel who are facile in the building type and are competent for the assigned specific tasks.

If your firm is interested in providing the afore-mentioned services, please submit six (6) copies of your Letter of Interest and current SF 330 to:

James P. Reardon, Director

Allegheny County Department of Facilities Management

Room 107, County Office Building

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

Place six (6) copies of your Letter of Interest with required SF 330 forms in a sealed, opaque envelope with your firm’s name and the words “Letters of Interest for the Open End Architectural Services, Project No. 2019-OPEN” on the front. If you mail the Letter of Interest, please insert the sealed, opaque envelope containing the Letter of Interest and SF 330 form inside a separate mailing envelope.

The Director will not consider any Letter of Interest received after the set day and hour and will return it to the addressee unopened. The firm is responsible for ensuring that the Director receives the Letter of Interest by the set day and hour.

The County will use only SF 330s of firms responding with Letters of Interest to pre-qualify firms for consideration for these services. The County encourages responses from small firms, Minority Business Enterprises (MBE), Women Business Enterprises (WBE), Veteran Owned Business (VOB) and firms that have not previously worked for the County.

The County will preselect or short-list firms for consideration for the Project assignments on the following evaluation criteria: Experience, Record, Size, Workload, and Previous Related Work to the Building Type. The County’s Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) goals for this Project will be 13% of the total architectural fees for MBE participation and 2% of the total architectural fees for WBE participation. Certification of MBEs and WBEs by the County is mandatory on or before the due date. Firms submitting a Letter of Interest must have their MBE/WBE participants in place and noted in their Letter and/or SF330 form to be considered for this project.

The Director may reject any Letters of Interest and may waive any irregularity in the Submission of Letters of Interest. For further information contact Richard Oziemblowsky, Architect at 412-350-0081.

James P. Reardon, Director

County of Allegheny

Allegheny County Department of Facilities Management

