Employment Opportunities 1-9-19

Director of Horticulture Technology Program

Bidwell Training Center

Plans, develops, and administers the Horticulture Technology Training Program to ensure students receive a quality education which meets the needs of employers, and is compliant with all standards of accreditation and requirements under Bidwell Training Center’s state license. BS in Horticulture or related area (Master’s degree preferred); 3 yrs progressive experience within the horticulture industry, minimum 2 yrs experience in training or adult education required. Must have demonstrated ability to develop curriculum, manage program budgets, and communicate with a diverse population, possess strong working knowledge of MS Office applications, have a valid U.S. driver’s license and an insurable driving record.

Send Resume with cover letter and salary requirements to hr@manchesterbidwell.org EOE

SENIOR APPLICATION

SERVICES MANAGER

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc., headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, seeks a Senior Application Services Manager to work in Pittsburgh, PA or as a work-from-home position (with the ability to telecommute with appropriate telecommuting systems). Participate in all aspects of Governance Risk & Compliance (GRC) activities. Specific duties include: (i) advise the business and application development team on multiple solutions and architecture options to enable complex business processes using Archer; (ii) oversee the design and build of on-demand software applications and solutions based on GRC; (iii) provide Strategy guidance to IT GRC department on the software application development of local, system-specific and application-specific information security, including policy, guidelines, standards, procedures and responsibility designations; (iv) manage the work environment, identifying workforce needs and ensuring alignment with corporate manager expectations, values and vision as it relates to GRC solutions; (v) identify compliance, information security and business continuity risks to the organization and make recommendations for corrective actions/mitigation of risk; (vi) oversee the timely and proper execution of the GRC program within and across the lines of business; and (vii) develop, define and implement the data model to support the goals of the GRC solution.

Bachelor’s degree (or foreign equivalent) in Computer Science or Computer Engineering plus 8 years of experience in the field of GRC (Risk Management, Compliance, Enterprise Management, Third Party, Business Continuity and planning) is required. Will accept three- or four-year degrees. Experience must include: (i) Security Risk & Control Matrix for processes identified through risk assessment; (ii) facilitated risk assessments and common reference data model identification for support of GRC solutions using RSA Archer; (iii) domain expertise to assist the business in identifying and maturing, particularly the GRC platform; (iv) policies and processes for operational risk management and ability to use tools, data and best practices to identify, assess and manage operational risk exposures; (v) providing analysis and recommendations on user requirements for software development architecture in RSA Archer to include complex eGRC Archer; (vi) providing strategic vision for implementing automated solutions needed for achieving target vision, enabled mainly using the RSA GRC Archer platform; (vii) RSA Archer and GRC domain with focus to a wide range of risk technologies & business initiatives; (viii) gathering detailed technical and functional requirements and configuring applications using Archer Architect, including design and implement of GRC solutions; (ix) upgrades and patching across testing and production environments of Archer platform, working towards maturing the GRC practice; (x) managing a collaborative vendor engagement model for defining needs, structuring engagements, maintaining services delivery and product quality, refining a shared vision, and maintaining a productive relationship; and (xi) leading project delivery teams across business groups, IT, infrastructure and vendor solutions teams to ensure business objectives are achieved with sufficient solution delivery transparency and oversight.

40 hours/week, 8:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m. Interested individuals apply online at www.pnc.com using keyword 307249BR. PNC provides equal employment opportunity to qualified persons regardless of race, color, sex, religion, national origin, age, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability, veteran status, or other categories protected by law.

AUBERLE

Helping Build Strong Individuals, Families & Communities

Auberle has been dedicated to transforming the lives of children, youth & families. Auberle is a nationally recognized human service agency serving 4,000+ children & families each year.

Currently hiring for:

•Housing Case Aide/Driver – PT

•SNAP Case Aide/Driver – PT

•412 Youth Zone Coach – FT

•412 Mobile Outreach Youth Coach – FT

•Youth Care Workers –FT/PT

•Night Monitors – FT

•Therapist – FT

•Logistics Manager – FT

•Youth Facility Support Staff – FT

If you are highly motivated, passionate about youth & interested in making a difference, visit www.auberle.org to apply. EOE

EPILEPTOLOGIST

University of Pittsburgh Physicians seeks an Epileptologist to work in Pittsburgh (Allegheny County), PA. Specialize in the treatment of epilepsy, including all aspects of electroencephalography, CCTV-EEG monitoring with an emphasis on non-invasive pre-surgical evaluations, and the comprehensive medical management of patients with intractable epilepsy. Must have a M.D. or foreign equivalent; completion of 48 months of residency training in Neurology; completion of 24 months of fellowship training in Epilepsy; must have a valid PA medical license. Apply by following these steps; visit http://careers.upmc.com and enter 180001N5 in the “Search Keyword/Job ID” field and click Go. EOE.



AGILE COACH

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. seeks an Agile Coach in Pittsburgh, PA to participate in all aspects of an Enterprise Agile Transformation. Specific duties include: (i) work with software development teams to incorporate DevOps practices and Agile engineering practices into software delivery; (ii) as a member of Enterprise Agile Transformation Team, provide training, oversight, and implementation of the established standards and practices including Human Centered Design Thinking, Lean Design Modeling, and Agile engineering practices; (iii) provide supporting analysis and recommendations to drive changes in iterative product strategy and software delivery, team design and talent development, and quality engineering practices; (iv) utilize experience and knowledge to build credibility and rapport with executive leadership, and document and present recommendations for improvement to ultimately influence changes; and (v) facilitate and negotiate discussions across multiple levels of stakeholders to identify, escalate, and aid in resolution of highly complex problems impeding delivery or work progress.

Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Business Administration, Finance or Computer Science plus 5 years of experience coaching, managing, or working on an application delivery team utilizing Agile frameworks. Experience must include: (i) application of Design Thinking principles, Journey Mapping, Persona Creation, Lean UX, and Minimum Viable Product definition; (ii) independently implement Scrum, Kanban, Lean, and/or SAFe, as well as associated processes, practices, and techniques for the delivery of new and enhanced applications or processes; (iii) end-to-end application delivery, including with the utilization of Agile frameworks and methodologies for execution; (iv) training and coaching test-driven development, behavior driven development, pair programming, continuous integration, clean code, refactoring, and automated testing practices, with specific tool chain capabilities including Selenium, Cucumber, Git, Jenkins, Slack, Artifactory, Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), and Platform as a Service (PaaS) automation capabilities and tools; and (v) utilization of best practices for implementation of Agile Development Lifecycle Management tools including set-up for new teams and reporting, with specific tools including Jira, VersionOne and Rally.

Must have one or more of the Scrum Alliance Certified Scrum Master (CSM), Scrum Alliance Certified Product Owner (CSPO), or Scaled Agile SAFe 4 Certified Agilist certifications.

40 hours/week, 8:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m. Interested individuals apply online at www.pnc.com using keyword 307250BR. PNC provides equal employment opportunity to qualified persons regardless of race, color, sex, religion, national origin, age, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability, veteran status, or other categories protected by law.

BOROUGH OF WILKINSBURG

The Borough of Wilkinsburg is accepting applications for the position of CDL/Driver in the Department of Public Works. The hourly rate of pay is $21.81. Position description and Borough employment application are available at www.wilkinsburgpa.gov. Send application to Amanda Ford, Wilkinsburg Borough, 605 Ross Ave, Wilkinsburg, PA 15221 or info@wilkinsburgpa.gov; applications also accepted at the Borough administrative offices during normal business hours. Application period closes at 4:00pm on January 18, 2019 Wilkinsburg residency is required EEO

