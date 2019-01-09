Bids and Proposals 1-9-19

Request for Proposals

Call for Technical Assistance Providers for Love My Neighbor! Small Grants Program

Neighborhood Allies is issuing a Request for Proposals from organizations or consultants to provide technical assistance and training to people applying for a Love My Neighbor! Love My Neighbor!, is a grant program by Neighborhood Allies that invests in resident-led projects that aim to improve neighborhoods and engage neighbors. Complete copies of the proposal requirements can be obtained by contacting: Stephanie Chernay, Chief Operating Officer, Neighborhood Allies, (412) 471.3727 (ext. 211), stephanie@neighborhoodallies.org or visiting the following website: http://neighborhoodallies.com/resources/rfp/ Neighborhood Allies reserves the right to reject any or all proposals or to waive any informalities. One original and one copy of the proposal must be received by 5 p.m. on January 25th, 2019. They can be hand delivered or mailed to the following address: Stephanie Chernay, 429 Fourth Avenue, Suite 1900, Pittsburgh, PA 15219. Neighborhood Allies procurement process for this RFP follows the City of Pittsburgh’s open and fair regulations for procurement.

NOTICE TO PROPOSERS

The Sports & Exhibition Authority (SEA) will receive proposals for the project listed below. The agreement for this work will be with the SEA. The RFP may be obtained after the date identified below from Mr. Thomas P. Ryser Jr., PE – E-mail: tryser@pgh-sea.com, Telephone: (412) 393-0200.

Project: Artwork and Ancillary Item Removal from Pedestrian Tunnel

RFP Available: Jan. 4, 2019

Date/Location for Proposals: 4:00 PM, Thurs., Feb. 7, 2019, SEA, Attn: Thomas P. Ryser, Jr., 171 10th Street, 2nd Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15222

OFFICIAL ADVERTISEMENT

THE BOARD OF PUBLIC EDUCATION

of the

SCHOOL DISTRICT OF PITTSBURGH

Sealed proposals shall be deposited at the Administration Building, Room 251, 341 South Bellefield Avenue, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15213, on February 5, 2019, until 2:00 P.M., local prevailing time for:

Pgh. Allderdice High School

Concrete and Asphalt Repairs

General Prime

Pgh. Allderdice High School

Stair Tower Painting and New Stair Treads

General Prime

Pgh. Langley K-8

Corridor and Classroom Ceilings and Lighting

General, Electrical and Asbestos Abatement Primes

Pgh. Spring Hill K-5

Restroom Renovations

General, Plumbing, Mechanical and Electrical Primes

Project Manual and Drawings will be available for purchase on January 7, 2019 at Modern Reproductions (412-488-7700), 127 McKean Street, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15219 between 9:00 A.M. and 4:00 P.M. The cost of the Project Manual Documents is non-refundable. Project details and dates are described in each project manual.

INVITATION TO BIDDERS

THE PITTSBURGH WATER AND SEWER AUTHORITY

ADVERTISEMENT

SEPARATE and SEALED BIDS for the following solicitation, will be received by the Office of Procurement, Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority, 1200 Penn Ave., Second Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, until 2:00 PM Prevailing Time February 7, 2019.

INVITATIONS FOR BIDS (IFB)

BOTTLED AND POTABLE WATER

PWSA PROJECT NO. PWSA114

Work under this contract includes the provisions of bottled and potable water.

All bids must be submitted in accordance with the solicitation that can be obtained by sending an e-mail to procurement@pgh2o.com. There will be no charge for the solicitation, as it will be sent via e-mail. All questions relating to the solicitation itself shall be to Thoryn Simpson, Senior Contract Specialist, via e-mail: tsimpson@pgh2o.com, no later than January 31, 2019.

The Contractor must assure that employees and applicants for employment are not discriminated against because of their race, color, religion, sexual preference, sex, or national origin.

The bidders will be required to submit the package of certifications included with the contract documents relating to Equal Employment Opportunity.

The Authority reserves the right to withhold the award of the Contract for a period of 60 days after the opening of the bids.

The Authority reserves the right to reject any or all proposals, and to waive any informality or minor irregularity in any bid or bids. The Authority also retains the right to investigate the qualifications of bidders prior to any award and to award contracts only to contractors who, in the sole judgment of the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority, are qualified and equipped to properly execute the specified work.

ROBERT A. WEIMAR,

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

THE PITTSBURGH WATER

AND SEWER AUTHORITY

INVITATION TO BIDDERS

THE PITTSBURGH WATER AND SEWER AUTHORITY

ADVERTISEMENT

SEPARATE and SEALED BIDS for the following solicitation, will be received by the Office of Procurement, Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority, 1200 Penn Ave., Second Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, until 2:00 PM Prevailing Time February 6, 2019.

INVITATIONS FOR BIDS (IFB) FOR THE

2019 HYDRANT REPLACEMENT CONTRACT

PWSA PROJECT

NO. 2018-325-104-0

Work under this contract includes the replacement and rehabilitation of PWSA hydrants within the public water system.

All bids must be submitted in accordance with the solicitation that can be obtained by sending an e-mail to procurement@pgh2o.com. There will be no charge for the solicitation, as it will be sent via e-mail. All questions relating to the solicitation itself shall be to Nicole Dickun, Procurement Manager, via e-mail: ndickun@pgh2o.com, no later than January 30, 2019.

A Mandatory Pre-Bid Meeting will be held on January 17, 2019, 11:00 a.m. prevailing Time in the Authority’s conference room located at 1200 Penn Ave., Pittsburgh, PA. The purpose of this meeting is to give an overview of the contract requirements and to allow Bidders to ask questions.

Bids must be accompanied by a Bid Bond in the amount of Ten Percent (10%) of the bid for the project under construction. Said Bond shall be duly and legally executed with a Surety or Trust Company which has complied with City Ordinances/Resolutions relating thereto. A Performance Bond and Labor and Material Bond in the amount of 100% of the contract value for each awarded project will be required after award.

The Contractor must assure that employees and applicants for employment are not discriminated against because of their race, color, religion, sexual preference, sex, or national origin.

The bidders will be required to submit the package of certifications included with the contract documents relating to Equal Employment Opportunity.

The Authority reserves the right to withhold the award of the Contract for a period of 60 days after the opening of the bids.

The Authority reserves the right to reject any or all proposals, and to waive any informality or minor irregularity in any bid or bids. The Authority also retains the right to investigate the qualifications of bidders prior to any award and to award contracts only to contractors who, in the sole judgment of the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority, are qualified and equipped to properly execute the specified work.

ROBERT A. WEIMAR,

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

THE PITTSBURGH WATER

AND SEWER AUTHORITY

PORT AUTHORITY OF

ALLEGHENY COUNTY

Electronic Proposals will be received online at the Port Authority of Allegheny County’s Ebusiness website (http://ebusiness.portauthority.org).

Proposals/bid submittals will be due 11:00 AM on January 23, 2019 and will be read at 11:15 AM., the same day, at Port Authority’s Heinz location (345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15222-2527), for the following:

Electronic Proposal – Ebusiness website

(http://ebusiness.portauthority.org)

B181172 Overhead Catenary Line Truck

B181175A HVAC On Call Services

B181276 4G Replacement Modems

No bidder may withdraw a submitted Proposal for a period of 75 days after the scheduled time for opening of the sealed bids.

A Pre-Bid Conference will be held on each of the above items at 10:00am January 9, 2019 at Port Authority’s Heinz location (345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor, Pittsburgh, PA). Attendance at this meeting is not mandatory, but is strongly encouraged. Questions regarding any of the above bids will not be entertained by the Port Authority within five (5) business days of the scheduled bid opening.

These contracts may be subject to a financial assistance contract between Port Authority of Allegheny County and the United States Department of Transportation. The Contractor will be required to comply with all applicable Equal Employment Opportunity laws and regulations.

Contractor is responsible for expenses related to acquiring a performance bond and insurance where applicable. All items are to be FOB delivered unless otherwise specified. Costs for delivery, bond, and insurance shall be included in bidder’s proposal pricing.

Port Authority of Allegheny County hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively insure that in regard to any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprise will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award.

The Board of Port Authority reserves the right to reject any or all bids.

INVITATION TO BIDDERS

THE PITTSBURGH WATER AND SEWER AUTHORITY

ADVERTISEMENT

SEPARATE and SEALED BIDS for the following solicitation, will be received by the Office of Procurement, Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority, 1200 Penn Ave., Second Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, until 2:00 PM Prevailing Time February 6, 2019.

INVITATIONS FOR BIDS (IFB) FOR THE

2019 VALVE REPLACEMENT CONTRACT

PWSA PROJECT

NO. 2018-325-105-0

Work under this contract includes the replacement and rehabilitation of PWSA valves within the public water system.

All bids must be submitted in accordance with the solicitation that can be obtained by sending an e-mail to procurement@pgh2o.com. There will be no charge for the solicitation, as it will be sent via e-mail. All questions relating to the solicitation itself shall be to Nicole Dickun, Procurement Manager, via e-mail: ndickun@pgh2o.com, no later than January 30, 2019.

A Mandatory Pre-Bid Meeting will be held on January 17, 2019, 10:00 a.m. prevailing Time in the Authority’s conference room located at 1200 Penn Ave., Pittsburgh, PA. The purpose of this meeting is to give an overview of the contract requirements and to allow Bidders to ask questions.

Bids must be accompanied by a Bid Bond in the amount of Ten Percent (10%) of the bid for the project under construction. Said Bond shall be duly and legally executed with a Surety or Trust Company which has complied with City Ordinances/Resolutions relating thereto. A Performance Bond and Labor and Material Bond in the amount of 100% of the contract value for each awarded project will be required after award.

The Contractor must assure that employees and applicants for employment are not discriminated against because of their race, color, religion, sexual preference, sex, or national origin.

The bidders will be required to submit the package of certifications included with the contract documents relating to Equal Employment Opportunity.

The Authority reserves the right to withhold the award of the Contract for a period of 60 days after the opening of the bids.

The Authority reserves the right to reject any or all proposals, and to waive any informality or minor irregularity in any bid or bids. The Authority also retains the right to investigate the qualifications of bidders prior to any award and to award contracts only to contractors who, in the sole judgment of the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority, are qualified and equipped to properly execute the specified work.

ROBERT A. WEIMAR,

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

THE PITTSBURGH WATER

AND SEWER AUTHORITY

