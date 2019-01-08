Religion
Langston Hughes’ Black Nativity

Shona Sharif African Dance and Drum Ensemble Inc., presented Langston Hughes’ Black Nativity, Dec. 14-22, at Charity Randall Theatre, 4301 Forbes Ave. Originally written by famed poet and playwright Langston Hughes, Black Nativity fused scenes from the classic Christmas story with exhilarating African dance and traditional Gospel music. Pittsburgh’s finest actors, vocalists and dancers took the stage as they brought the journey of Mary and Joseph to life and shared testimonies about the reason for the season. Courier photographer J.L. Martello captured the event in pictures.

 

