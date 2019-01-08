Former Republican Rep. Mia Love joining CNN as commentator

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) _ The first Black Republican woman in Congress is joining CNN as a commentator after being unseated by a Democratic challenger in November.

Former U.S. Rep. Mia Love of Utah tweeted Monday that she’ll offer a “different, principled and unleashed perspective” on the cable news network.

The announcement references her fiery concession speech, where she blasted Republicans for failing to truly embrace minority voters.

She also pushed back on President Donald Trump’s quip that “She gave me no love, and she lost.”

CNN tweeted that it was “thrilled” to welcome Love and newly retired Democratic Rep. Luis Gutierrez of Illinois to the network.

Love was first elected in 2014 and served two terms in a suburban Salt Lake City district before her narrow loss.

