Field Negro: An equal amount of outrage is needed.

I am glad that they caught the urban terrorist who allegedly was involved with the shooting and killing of little Jazmine Barnes in Houston, Texas.

I am as outraged now as I was when, from all initial reports (and based on what the eye witnesses said) her shooter was a White male in a red pick-up truck. I have to give props to the Houston PD for solving this crime quickly and getting the alleged killer (or killers)s off the street.

When I first heard that a White male in a pick up truck had probably pulled the trigger, I was outraged. Because, I thought to myself, not again. Well, as it turns out, we can’t blame “whitey” for this one. It was not a hate crime. (Although I call it a self-hate crime.)

I certainly hope that my Black brothers and sisters will not be less outraged at this killing because one of our pulled the trigger. An innocent seven year old lost her life because this urban terrorist decided that it was cool to fire a weapon into a car with woman and children.

We can’t blame this killing on racism. This, from all indication, was a Black on Black crime. Something that we have become all too familiar with in a lot of out inner cities across the country. I am not sure how we can stop it, but we have to start somewhere.

I suggest that it starts in the home, and many of you so called parents out here raising these little monsters, need to get a grip on what you are doing in your homes and your lives. If you can’t raise them, don’t have them. It’s really that simple.

*steps off soapbox*

*Pic from nbcnews.com