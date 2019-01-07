Entertainment
Wolf ’s inaugural celebration to feature music by The Roots

In this June 8, 2013 file photo, Questlove arrives at Spike TV’s Guys Choice Awards at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, Calif. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Invision/AP, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf is turning to a band with roots in Philadelphia to perform at his second inauguration later this month.

The Democrat’s inaugural celebration at the Farm Show Complex the night of Tuesday, Jan. 15, will feature The Roots.

Tickets for the event are $100 and available through the inaugural website . Tickets are half price for seniors and students.

Wolf and his new lieutenant governor, Braddock Mayor John Fetterman, will be sworn in earlier that day at the Capitol in Harrisburg.

The Roots have been Jimmy Fallon’s late-night house band for a decade. Members of the band met while attending a performing arts high school in Philadelphia.

