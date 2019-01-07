Request for coverage (Jan. 2)

Right now there are over 21,000 emails in my inbox and I’m going to delete most of them. Email is how I communicate with those of you who want me to cover an event. I have to have one central place to receive requests. Yes this is the annual column that explains in detail how to get me to attend your event and appear on the New Pittsburgh Courier Lifestyles Page.

This year I celebrate 18 years with the New Pittsburgh Courier and I am proud to be a part of this historic newspaper. As always I am looking for new events to cover. I like to meet new organizations and let our readers see what they are doing. Just remember there is no such thing as a “first annual” so please don’t be insulted when it doesn’t appear this way in the paper. There are so many groups that have had a first event never to be heard from again. Just like businesses that open their doors and want a “feature” in the paper and six months after the story appears the business is closed.

In order to connect with me please send an email to debbienorrell@aol.com with “request for coverage” in the subject line. This allows me to sort my email by that subject line verbiage. Do not put “you’re invited” or “please come”—it may fall into the cracks of the spam emails. When you know your event is really going to happen and you would like coverage that is the time to send your email. The body of the email should include the “who, what, when, where and why” of your event. I should have a contact name and number in case I have questions and just an FYI, when you ask any media outlet to cover your event we do not buy a ticket. I would like as much notice as you can give, one month is not too much nor is two months. I beg that you do not wait until the day before or the week before.

Request for media is a part of your event planning especially if you want to share the story with the readers of the New Pittsburgh Courier. Perhaps you are honoring a group of people, giving out scholarships, celebrating a milestone anniversary of a church or a group. The purpose of the Lifestyles Page is to share the good news that includes the parties, teas, luncheons and soirees.

Please do not send requests for coverage via Facebook, Twitter or Messenger. If you see me out and about and have a flyer for your event I will take it but I will ask that you follow up via email with a “request for coverage.” I try my hardest to attend each event I am asked to attend. Last year I missed a few due to personal obligations and a brief hospital visit.

I’m looking forward to a great 2019 and looking for some new and exciting things to cover. I actually might reach out to you and ask if you would like to be on the Lifestyles page.

(Email Debbie at debbienorrell@aol.com)

