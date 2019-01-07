According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, heart disease and stroke — the first and fifth leading causes of death in the United States — are among the most widespread and costly health problems. They are also among the most preventable. About half (47 percent) of U.S. adults have at least one of three major risk factors for cardiovascular disease (CVD), which includes heart disease, stroke, and related conditions.

During the 7th Annual Health Summit, “Wellness Over Weight – What’s Weighing You Down?”, healthcare professionals, community advocates, and others began the dialog on building healthy communities by addressing disparities such as heart diseases, diabetes and mental health.

The Fulton-DeKalb Hospital Authority will host the second series of Community Conversations in DeKalb County focused on heart disease and chronic illness on February 21, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Wolf Creek Library. The Conversation’s theme “Love Your Heart and Your Body” will include speakers and resources to identify strategies to improve blood pressure control, stroke care, and sodium reduction to help prevent and manage heart disease.

Community Conversation Focuses on Heart Health was originally published on atlantadailyworld.com

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: