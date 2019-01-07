‘Come Back Home,’ says longtime Pittsburgh resident Jay Donaldson

My first visit to Ghana this past summer of 2018 was filled with expected adventure, pleasures, learning. I did not know how I would be accepted. My thoughts were that I may be taken advantage of as a foreigner.

I held my guard up for what may be the unexpected. My passion/love for my Black people gave me strength; I now know that there’s a plenty we didn’t know about our past.

“We will give up the vain desire of having a seat in the White House in America, of having a seat in the House of the Lords in England, of being President of France, for the chance and opportunity of filling these positions in a country of our own.”—Marcus Garvey Share

Coming to Ghana was like being reborn again—everything you thought you knew about Black folks, forget it. “These Blacks over here ain’t nothing like my homies.”

The Ghanaians are the humble and peaceful people. The time I spent there, over a month and a half, I saw no violence or shooting or fighting. I traveled on the road and I took taxis, I walked, I ran…I watched a lot a news and there’s just not a lot of crime and NO GUNS! I was able to do business with a few of the locals. I was treated well and was very happy with what I bought.

If you’re thinking about visiting Ghana you will first need a passport, then you must apply for a visa to get to Ghana. Must have a medical shot to fight against yellow fever infection. Get your tickets three or four months in advance, either alone or with a tour—you will save if you purchase early online.

When I arrived in the country it was the hottest time of the year. The temperature was 100 degrees every day. I was out in it most days. In the market district was the most intense heat. What do you get when you get 10,000 Blacks crowed in a small area? BLACK HEAT!! I loved it! The walks got me closer to the neighborhood, where I saw a local soccer match.

On Sundays everyone’s on their way to a Sunday Sermon—you’ll hear shouts and singing from a distance, music playing, tambourines and drums, with hands clapping. It will bring joy to your heart, it’s pure soul filled with heavenly harmonies.

Getting around is a major problem if you’re without a car. I always asked the fare before I went anywhere. I got familiar with one or two drivers in the area. Of course, they will jack the price when they hear your English. I took long walks and drank a lot a water. My choice of movement long-distance was the “choo-choo”—If you ever wanted to be close to somebody you have to take a choo-choo. It’s essentially a modified van which transports many passengers beyond its capacity.

So I rode in the choo-choo for many, many miles to the outskirts and rural areas. I saw plush vegetation and green valleys and hills, mountaintops filled with huge trees. I saw many different tribes at stops. A group of Fulanis were in town—they are nomads and live in the desert plains and raise cattle. They are Muslim people and make up a small percentage of the population in Ghana. I always ask what tribe they come from, but only if I am having an in-depth conversation with the person.

I know I am from one of those tribes and that is what Black people now want to know. The harsh injustices in America have convinced many that the U.S. is not the only place you can make a living and right now, America doesn’t seem particularly safe for Black men.

If you are young and have the skills in what they are looking for, you should consider a country in Africa. Many are predicting that it’s the next China due to its many natural resources, oil, gold, diamonds. Ghana was once called “The Gold Coast” before its independence. A great time to visit is during the Independence celebration. Also the holiday season is a good time to come. Ghanaian government has a Right to Abode for Black Americans to come back to Ghana and get a citizenship and stay as long as you want. It’s a first for any country on the continent of Africa to introduce anything like it. Now if you’re worried about the money exchange you will be happy to know that the exchange is 4.7 GHS (Ghana currency) to 1 U.S. dollar. Not bad if you’re spending time there and getting a social security retirement check.

I visited Cape Coast in Ghana, which was visited by First Lady Melania Trump—I think it’s in very bad taste for the way they market the historical Slave Quarters. It’s visited by thousands. The shores of Cape Coast is where the slave trade flourished in the 1600s. The town was colonized by the British and French and the Portuguese. There are over 3,000 Black Americans now living in Ghana.

While I was there I met many Black Americans just by walking around and going to the beaches. You can easily meet locals because they all speak good English. I checked in with the AAAG (African American Association of Ghana), which was started by Black Americans. They help other Blacks that come to Ghana to visit, or who choose to stay for good, in the adjustment to Ghana’s way of life.

The civil rights legend W.E.B. Du Bois came to live in Ghana in the ‘20s and they have a center named for him near the U.S. Embassy in Accra. I met two of the members of the AAAG at their headquarters, which is very close to the U.S. Embassy.

I love to travel, and Africa as a continent has all the mystery and adventure that you could yearn for. It’s a pivotal and important time for all Black people in the U.S., but one thing we all know—Africa is where all life began and flourished before any other way of life.

From Ethiopia, which has the Arc of the Covenant, to Kemit (Egpyt), where you’ll find the Pyramids and the Sphinx, to the gold mines in South Africa, Africa should be on every Black person’s “bucket list” to visit.

As one of my friends from Ghana would say, “Come Back Home.”

Like us at https://www.facebook.com/pages/New-Pittsburgh-Courier/143866755628836?ref=hl

Follow @NewPghCourier on Twitter https://twitter.com/NewPghCourier

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: