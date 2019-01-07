City of East Point to Host First MLK Day of Service

“Life’s persistent and most urgent question is, ‘What are you doing for others?’” The answer to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s question can be found in the City of East Point at the upcoming MLK Day of Service in honor of Dr. King’s legacy.

On Monday, January 21, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., East Point will host its first MLK Day of Service at the Jefferson Park Recreation Center located at 1431 Norman Berry Drive in East Point. Volunteers will serve hot meals to individuals and families in need.

“I truly believe that giving back to your community can make a difference, which is what Dr. King embodied and embraced on a daily basis,” said East Point City Councilmember and event organizer Sharon Shropshire. “What better way to honor his legacy and keep the dream alive than to volunteer not just on January 21, but for a lifetime.”

Other activities planned include health and wellness screenings conducted by WellStar Atlanta Medical Center-South, JenCare Senior Medical Center and ENT Associates of Atlanta. WellStar will also have a nutritionist onsite providing tips on maintaining a healthy lifestyle. East Point will distribute Meal and Fruit bags while supplies last, compliments of Fulton Fresh Market and national R & B recording artist Angie Stone’s nonprofit organization, Angel Stripes.

Each year, on the third Monday in January, the MLK Day of Service is observed nationally as a “day on, not a day off.” It is intended to empower individuals, strengthen communities, bridge barriers, create solutions to social problems, and move us closer to Martin Luther King’s vision of a “Beloved Community” while honoring his that volunteering could unite Americans of all ages and backgrounds and build life and teachings. Dr. King believed stronger communities.

The East Point Fire Department will instruct CPR classes and register residents to receive free in-home installation of smoke and carbon monoxide detectors; and the city’s Police Department will provide safety tips, and partner with the Fire Department to issue and install car seats to qualified residents.

In conjunction with the MLK Day of Service, the City of East Point is providing residents the opportunity to resolve unpaid fines and fees with little to no penalties through its Ticket Amnesty period from January 22 through March 5, 2019 at the East Point Municipal Court, located at 2727 East Point Street. Fees stemming from Failures to Appear in Court will be waived. During this period, residents can also apply to request restriction of an arrest record for non-violent crimes committed in East Point. The $25 application fee to request restriction on January 26, February 9, and March 2 will be waived. All applications will be reviewed by Solicitor Antavius Weems.

Visit http://www.eastpointcity.org for CPR class participation criteria to obtain an application for Ticket Amnesty.

