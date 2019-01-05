Opinionated Spectator…Wildcard Weekend Picks and Random NFL Musings

Can I be honest with you? I’m not that invested in the NFL. I’m just not. Ever since they acted like Colin Kaepernick robbed them of all their puppies, I just have a fundamental problem with the league. Last year, I boycotted the NFL completely and my picks were abysmal. This year, I have kept a pulse on the NFL but it’s just not the same. I used to get dressed up for them, go to dinner with them, and take their phone calls on Facetime. Now, I’m sending their calls to voicemail, checking to see what is going on with the NBA or NHL. I know. I know. It’s wrong. And maybe we will renew our commitment but right now; I’m just not happy. With that being said, my desire to be right and gloat about my successful picks overrides my desire to be morally right about an organization who profits off of African American athletes and does not challenge or acknowledge the fundamental societal issues that these athletes endure. So, I’m still watching the NFL. Don’t judge me. Seriously, stop judging me. Sigh. I still feel judgment…

But enough about me. Let’s get to the games. This is anybody’s playoffs. The games have some intriguing match ups. They include a healthy Andrew Luck v. Deshaun Watson, Seattle Seahawks v. Dallas Cowboys, Los Angeles Chargers v. Baltimore Ravens and Nick Foles versus the Chicago Bears.

Small tangent: Do you see who is missing in this line up? That’s right your favorite underachiever, the Pittsburgh Steelers. Am I pleased that the Steelers missed the playoffs because they were too stingy to pay Le’Veon Bell? Yes, I am. Next time, pay the man his true worth!!! The Steelers management acts like they are grandmas passing out their last peppermint when giving money to players not named Roethlisberger. And now we have to watch other teams fight for a chance to capture the Lombardi trophy. The entire Steelers organization should be ashamed of themselves. But again, I digress.

Indianapolis Colts v. Houston Texans

The Indianapolis Colts looked really good against the Houston Texans last time they played them. Andrew Luck was connecting with T. Y. Hilton and it was magic. Andrew Luck is healthy and playing at a high level. He has been successful against the blitz and has been playing at an 80.2 QBR since week 7. More importantly, the team has been winning and they have their swagger back. Last year, each guy had a ghost of Peyton Manning’s long sad face. Now it’s much better. The Colts have a legitimate offensive line who protects the quarterback. The Colts are fun to watch but they will come up short against the Houston Texans. The Texans are simply not going to lose another home game against the Colts. Especially to a Colts team that was 4-4 on the road. Dashaun Watson is a young quarterback but he has been playing well. He has the ability to run the ball and pass accurately. I will take Dashaun Watson under pressure and the Texans defense. It’s that simple. I remember how well he played against Alabama. I’m excited to see him start in his first playoff game. Granted, Watson will hold onto the ball a little too much and take an unnecessary sack. But, he will also be one of the best players on the field. I’m taking the Houston Texans at home. My prediction: Texans 28-25.

Seattle Seahawks v. Dallas Cowboys

This game is going to be exciting. Dallas has home field advantage. Dallas has the potential to play hard and show up and show out in this game. I could easily see Dak Prescott making decent decisions, Amari Cooper actually having a pulse and the stars aligning for a satisfying Dallas victory. But I just don’t know if they have what it takes to win. When in doubt, I have to rely on coaching, quarterbacks, and home field advantage. I will take Pete Carroll over Jason Garrett all day, any day. Also, Russell Wilson is a brilliant quarterback who can find a way to win. Dak Prescott is a good quarterback but he has been unable to take advantage of his weapons. Ezekiel Elliott is rested and a game changer. But is it enough? This game will be hard fought and gritty but Russell Wilson will do just enough to be pointing up to God and thanking him for the victory at the end of the day. My prediction: Seattle Seahawks win 31- 24.

Los Angeles Charges v. Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens have been playing well, especially at home. The Chargers went 7-1 on the road in 2018. The Chargers are a good road team and Philip Rives plays well on road. But in my mind, Baltimore finds a way to win at home. These teams played on week 16 at LA and Baltimore embarrassed the Chargers by holding them to 198 years total. But that game won’t matter. This is the playoffs and both teams will be fighting to win. Philip Rivers is a really good quarterback but I’m taking Lamar Jackson in this game. Not because of Lamar’s arm. Instead, I trust his legs and his ability to scramble and make a play. I’m convinced that Baltimore’s defense can frustrate Rivers again and come out on top. Now, if Rivers can find a way to get a heavy lead, Baltimore won’t be able to make up the difference. But I trust the Baltimore defense more than the Philip Rivers’ Chargers. My prediction is Baltimore Ravens 28-24.

Philadelphia Eagles v. Chicago Bears

This is a game that I might regret picking but I’m okay with it. The Chicago Bears have a defense that is amazing. But, I am not going to bet against Nick Foles and Philadelphia Eagles. I bet against them last year and it did nothing for me. Here’s the thing. I know that Philadelphia is a shadow of the team that they were last year. I know that they are not as good on offense or defense. But Nick Foles is the difference maker on that team. I think the players have confidence in him and play with reckless abandon when he is out there. Plus, they are the defending champions. They know what it’s like to win and I don’t think that they are scared of a formidable Chicago Bears defense and Mitchell Trubisky. Philadelphia has been playing win or go home ball for the last 6 weeks of the year and I do not expect them to lose sight of their goal in the Windy City. Now, the Bears have a special defense and they could rattle Nick Foles but he has earned my respect. At the end of the day, I would rather have Foles in the fourth quarter with the game on the line than Trubisky regardless of defense. My prediction: Philadelphia Eagles wins 26-23.

So those are my picks. I’m picking Houston Texans and Deshaun Watson, Seattle Seahawks and Russell Wilson, Lamar Jackson and Baltimore Ravens’ defense, and Nick Foles to win these wildcard weekend games.

I’m not confident in these picks but that’s what wildcard weekend is all about.

These are going to be some wild and hopefully fun games to watch.

I, for one will be watching, telling myself to not think about Colin Kaepernick being blackballed and just enjoy the games.

Yep, you’re judging me again…

(Source for this story was ESPN.com, Associated Press)

