Stargell’s MVP Awards still a big hit! (Jan. 2)

The 44th Annual Willie Pop’s Stargell Pittsburgh MVP Awards knocked it out of the park once again as some of Pittsburgh’s celebrated leaders were recently recognized and honored at the Walnut Grill. As was Mr. Stargell’s request to Achieving Greatness Inc., CEO Bill Neal, to recognize and salute those people who help make Pittsburgh a special place and one of the nation’s most livable cities with the continued support of Pirate Charities, Frank Fuhrer Wholesale Co., Highmark, the New Pittsburgh Courier, UPMC, Blue Diamond Vodka, and Super Bakery. The event continues to showcase Pittsburgh’s finest and keep alive the credo that we are Fam-I-Lee!

