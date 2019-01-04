Stargell’s MVP Awards still a big hit! (Jan. 2)

CHAMPIONS ROW—left to right; Warren Wilson—Former Pro Basketball Player and Connie Hawkins League HOF, Barnett Harris Sr.—Duquesne University great and Connie Hawkins League HOF Inductee, Bill Neal—Connie Hawkins League Founder, Achieving Greatness Inc., CEO, Bobby Franklin—Keynote Speaker, Point Park University Basketball All-American and Connie Hawkins League HOF Inductee, Kevin “Freight Train” Parker—Olympic Gold Medalist and Former Fastest Blind Man In The World, Mark Pinnix—Westminster College Basketball great and Connie Hawkins League HOF Inductee, Vince Lackner—Yale University Basketball, European Professional Basketball Legue and Connie Hawkins League Hall of Fame.
2018 HONOREES—Dr. Kathi Elliott—CEO, Gwen’s Girls, Erin Walker, Sensation Model/Actress, Azeeza Reed—Pres., World Financial Group, Barnett Harris Sr.—Connie Hawkins League Hall of Fame, Mark Pinnix—Connie Hawkins League Hall of Fame, Diane Daniels—Writer, New Pittsburgh Courier, Carl Marbury—Pres., Majors Mobile Detail, Alby Oxenreiter—WPXI Sports Director, Leon Ford—Candidate for Pittsburgh City Council District 9.
LEON FORD, community advocate, entrepreneur and City Council candidate, with “Eri. U.”
HONOREES Erin Walker, right, with Alby Oxenreiter
The 44th Annual Willie Pop’s Stargell Pittsburgh MVP Awards knocked it out of the park once again as some of Pittsburgh’s celebrated leaders were recently recognized and honored at the Walnut Grill. As was Mr. Stargell’s request to Achieving Greatness Inc., CEO Bill Neal, to recognize and salute those people who help make Pittsburgh a special place and one of the nation’s most livable cities with the continued support of Pirate Charities, Frank Fuhrer Wholesale Co., Highmark, the New Pittsburgh Courier, UPMC, Blue Diamond Vodka, and Super Bakery. The event continues to showcase Pittsburgh’s finest and keep alive the credo that we are Fam-I-Lee!