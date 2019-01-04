Bill Neal
HomeBill Neal

Stargell’s MVP Awards still a big hit! (Jan. 2)

21 reads
Leave a comment

CHAMPIONS ROW—left to right; Warren Wilson—Former Pro Basketball Player and Connie Hawkins League HOF, Barnett Harris Sr.—Duquesne University great and Connie Hawkins League HOF Inductee, Bill Neal—Connie Hawkins League Founder, Achieving Greatness Inc., CEO, Bobby Franklin—Keynote Speaker, Point Park University Basketball All-American and Connie Hawkins League HOF Inductee, Kevin “Freight Train” Parker—Olympic Gold Medalist and Former Fastest Blind Man In The World, Mark Pinnix—Westminster College Basketball great and Connie Hawkins League HOF Inductee, Vince Lackner—Yale University Basketball, European Professional Basketball Legue and Connie Hawkins League Hall of Fame.

The 44th Annual Willie Pop’s Stargell Pittsburgh MVP Awards knocked it out of the park once again as some of Pittsburgh’s celebrated leaders were recently recognized and honored at the Walnut Grill. As was Mr. Stargell’s request to Achieving Greatness Inc., CEO Bill Neal, to recognize and salute those people who help make Pittsburgh a special place and one of the nation’s most livable cities with the continued support of Pirate Charities, Frank Fuhrer Wholesale Co., Highmark, the New Pittsburgh Courier, UPMC, Blue Diamond Vodka, and Super Bakery. The event continues to showcase Pittsburgh’s finest and keep alive the credo that we are Fam-I-Lee!

 

Like us at https://www.facebook.com/pages/New-Pittsburgh-Courier/143866755628836?ref=hl

Follow @NewPghCourier on Twitter  https://twitter.com/NewPghCourier

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:
Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars
17 photos
comments – add yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close