Pitt revamps offense, fires coordinator Shawn Watson

Pittsburgh’s V’Lique Carter (19) gets encouragement from head coach Pat Narduzzi as he goes to the sideline during the second half of their NCAA college football game against Wake Forest on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (AP Photo/Woody Marshall)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh has fired offensive coordinator Shawn Watson and wide receivers coach Kevin Sherman in an effort to overhaul its beleaguered offense.

Coach Pat Narduzzi made the announcement on Friday.

The Panthers went 7-7 this season and won the ACC Coastal Division for the first time but had trouble generating offensive against quality opponents, particularly through the air. Pitt finished 97th in the country in total offense, 93rd in scoring offense and 120th in passing offense.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

