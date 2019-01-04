Field Negro: The top ten house Negroes in 2018.

The new year is here, so it’s a perfect time to take a look at the top ten house Negroes in these divided states of America from 2018.

Here they are.

Not necessarily in order of importance.

1. Omarosa Manigault– I know that she finally left the dark side and came to her senses, but we can’t forget her telling us that we would all “bow down” to trump. If she knew all this dirt that she wrote about trump, why didn’t she tell us sooner?

2. Every black anchor on FOX- They are like chickens working for Colonel Sanders

3. Dr. Ben Carson- He frowns on government programs such as food stamps, and yet his family depended on government assistance when he was growing up.

4. Diamond and Silk-These two buffoons have been jigging for trump ever since he came on the political scene. Turns out that they have a penchant for stretching the truth ,just like their leader.

5. Kanye West– I know that that he finally came around and realized that trump was playing him, but think of all the dumb and embarrassing things he said before that.

6. Clarence Thomas- As long as this clown is a member of the Supremes and writing opinions that hurt more than help his own people, he will be on this list.

7. Van Jones-Van was more interested in getting a show on CNN and fitting in than telling the truth.

8. David Clarke– This Negro is so full of self-hate that he probably doesn’t even have a mirror in his house.

9. Pastor John Gray– This Negro represents everything wrong with the church, and the black poverty pimps (AKA preachers) who use it to advance their own agendas.

10. Candice Owens-Candice was a struggling nobody, and then she decided to head to the house and coon for dollars. “Blexit”? Negro please!

Honorable mention goes to Dallas Cowboys QB, Dak Prescott, and sports writer, Jason Whitlock.