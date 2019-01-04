70 Years of Links Excellence (Debbie’s Lifestyles Photos Jan. 2)

The Pittsburgh chapter is the sixth chapter of The Links, Incorporated. The national organization was founded in 1946 and nine dynamic women who wanted to ensure that Pittsburgh was among the cities where members of the organization were providing community service to empower and inspire others founded the Pittsburgh chapter two years later in 1948.

Currently, The Pittsburgh Links have more than 30 active members and many other alumna members who continue to make significant contributions to their efforts. On Nov. 10, 2018, The Pittsburgh Links celebrated its 70th anniversary at the August Wilson Center with a semi-formal evening recognizing service and sisterhood. Guests enjoyed a cocktail reception and a special celebration. The Daisy Lampkin Scholarship Award was presented to Brezhiona Pierce and Zoe Vongtau.

Pittsburgh Links president Lisa Washington Rushing said the mission of the Pittsburgh Links is to promote and engage in educational, civic, charitable and intercultural activities to enrich the lives of others and our members. The evening was a celebration of service and sisterhood.

Like us at https://www.facebook.com/pages/New-Pittsburgh-Courier/143866755628836?ref=hl

Follow @NewPghCourier on Twitter https://twitter.com/NewPghCourier

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: