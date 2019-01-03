2018 Homicides: 75 of 109 victims Black lives

The total number of homicides for the year in Allegheny County was nearly the same as in 2017, and once again, the majority of the victims were African Americans. It is a tragedy and an outrage—13 percent of the county population accounts for some 70 percent of its murder victims.

Other points of note out of the 109 murders in Allegheny County in 2018:

•45 of the cases were closed, either with no charges, by arrest or by death of the assailant;

•The youngest victim was 3 years old, the oldest was 97;

•55 victims were killed in Pittsburgh; and,

•2 victims were shot by police, both were Black.

In the City of Pittsburgh, the 55 homicide victims in 2018 was a lower number than 2016 and 2017 (58 in 2017). However, these numbers are still way too many. Even one homicide is too many. The New Pittsburgh Courier continues to implore our community to cease from the senseless violence that’s plaguing our community.

December’s victims were:

DEC. 10—Thomas Garner, a 48-year-old White male, died at a local hospital after being stabbed multiple times in his home on McKinney Drive in Moon Township. When officers responded to his 911 call, he told them he had fired his gun at his attacker. About 20 minutes later, Allegheny County police arrested Timothy Pauley, 34, also of Moon, outside the CVS in Carnegie. Pauley claimed he’d been shot in the arm during a robbery, but Lt. Andrew Schurman with the county police said he was shot by Garner. Pauley was placed in the county jail after his release from the hospital.

DEC. 23—Shanon Williams, a 23-year-old Black male from McKeesport, was found with multiple gunshot wounds by Pittsburgh police and paramedics responding to a ShotSpotter alert at North Lang Avenue and Felicia Way in Homewood. He died at the scene. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information may call city homicide detectives anonymously at 412-323-7161.

November Homicides (8)

NOV. 1—Daniel Johnson, a 33-year-old Black male, was fatally shot by a homeowner in Mt. Oliver during an attempted armed burglary. Police said Johnson, armed with a rifle, climbed to a back porch to gain entry through a window. The homeowner heard breaking glass, grabbed his gun, encountered Johnson and shot him. He then called 911. The homeowner has not been charged.

NOV. 3—James Loughlin, a 23-year-old White male, was fatally shot in the parking lot of the Uni Mart in the 700 block of Brownsville Road in Knoxville. According to Pittsburgh police, Loughlin was standing next to a vehicle when his assailant came from the side of the building and shot him. On Nov. 16, homicide detectives arrested Tarue Davis, an 18-year-old Black male from Mt. Oliver and charged him with homicide. He is now in the Allegheny County Jail.

NOV. 6—Calvin Anderson, a 21-year-old Black male, was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds in a car along Alcoma Drive in Penn Hills. Police have not yet identified a suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-255-8477.

NOV. 12—Brian Kelly Dalton, a 26-year-old Black male, was found shot multiple times lying in a drainage ditch along Beechford Road near Blackadore Street in Penn Hills. A car was seen fleeing the scene toward Blackadore Street, but police said there is no description. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-255-8477.

NOV. 17—Miranda Grimm-Gilarski, a 19-year-old White female, was found dead at the scene by police in a Munhall home. She had been shot 17 times. Darion Abel, a 20 year-old Black male and the victim’s ex-boyfriend, walked into the police station shortly afterwards and confessed to the murder. Police said he was angry about appearing in court due to a PFA the victim filed. He is now in the county jail.

NOV. 27—Michael Lahoff, a 66-year-old White male, died from injuries he sustained when he was shot and paralyzed during a robbery in the Smithfield-Liberty parking garage in 2003. Marty Allen Armstrong confessed to the shooting and was sentenced to a maximum 30 years for attempted homicide. Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala has now filed homicide charges against Armstrong and his accomplice, Lamont Fulton. Fulton

NOV. 27—Chammire Smith, a 15-year-old Black male, died from injuries he sustained when Taymar Smith, not related, also 15, shot him in the head at a home on Cliff Street, Nov. 18. Taymar Smith told police it was an accident, that he was “messing around” with a .22-caliber rifle and when he pointed it at Chammire, it went off. He is currently in the county jail and has been charged as an adult.

NOV. 30—John Benedek, a 41-year-old White male, was shot multiple times in the parking lot of J&M Automotive in the 2600 block of Fifth Avenue in McKeesport, which he co-owned, after an argument with a customer over work done on a car. That customer, Eben Brown, a 46-year-old Black male, turned himself in at the McKeesport police station shortly thereafter and said he shot Benedek. He is now in the Allegheny County Jail.

October Homicides (13)

OCT. 1—Andrew Jefferson, a 26-year-old Black male, was found dead in the 1800 block of Forte Alley in McKeesport by officers responding to a shots-fired call. Allegheny County Homicide Lt. Andrew Schurman said he had been shot in the head four times. No suspect has yet been identified. Anyone with information is asked to call the county tipline at 833-255-8477.

OCT. 3—Eric Turner, a 40-year-old Black male, was killed in the 500 block of Mullberry Alley in Clairton when a man he’d already shot twice took the gun from him and shot him in the head. Allegheny County Homicide Lt. Andrew Schurman said Turner and a 42-year-old male were in a heated argument when Turner pulled a pistol and shot the other man in the arm and leg. A fight ensued during which Turner was shot. Schurman said witnesses corroborated the surviving victim’s account. The district attorney will determine if charges will be filed.

OCT. 13—Abdulganiyu Sanusi, a 56-year-old Black male, was fatally shot while delivering pizzas for Domino’s on North St. Clair Street in East Liberty. Pittsburgh police Spokesman Chris Togneri said a witness hear someone shout, “Give me your money” twice, then a gunshot. D’Ambrosse Garland, 18, and Timothy Walls, 17, were arrested five days later and have been charged with homicide. Both are in the Allegheny County Jail.

OCT. 27—Joyce Fienberg, a 75-year-old White female; Richard Gottfried, a 65-year-old White Male; Rose Mallinger, a 97-year-old White female; Jerry Rabinowitz, a 66-year-old White male; Cecil Rosenthal, a 59-year-old White male; David Rosenthal, a 54-year-old White male; Bernice Simon, an 84-year-old White female; Sylvan Simon, an 86-year-old White male; Daniel Stein, a 71-year-old White male; Melvin Wax, an 87-year-old White male, and Irving Younger, a 69-year-old White male, were all shot and killed at the Tree of Life synagogue on Wilkins Avenue in Squirrel Hill during an ethnically-motivated killing spree allegedly carried out by 46-year-old Robert Bowers. He faces the death penalty on 35 state charges including homicide, attempted homicide, aggravated assault and ethnic intimidation. He also faces the death penalty for some of the 29 federal charges he also faces related to the massacre. For reason they declined to disclose, federal authorities have moved Bowers to the Butler County prison where he will await trial.

September Homicides (6)

SEPT. 3—Brashaun Green, a 21-year-old Black male from McKeesport, was found by police in a hallway at the Mifflin Estates housing complex in West Mifflin with multiple gunshot wounds. Allegheny County detectives are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the tip line at 1-833-255-8477.

SEPT. 4—John Faulk, a 45-year-old Black male, was fatally shot multiple times outside Lady Di’s bar in East Hills. One of the bullets went into the bar and struck a woman in the leg. She is recovering. Pittsburgh police arrested 37-year-old Timothy Noel Jr. at his Wilkinsburg home, Sept. 7. He is in the Allegheny County Jail awaiting trial on homicide and gun-related charges.

SEPT. 10—Khalil Andrew Logan, an 18-year-old Black male, was found by Wilkinsburg police fatally shot in an abandoned building at 1679 Laketon Road. Patrol officers had seen an individual leaving the building just before the department received a 911 call about shots fired at that location. Penn Hills officers detained 18-year-old Deshere Davenport of Hazelwood not far from the scene. According to Allegheny County police, Davenport claimed he thought Logan was going to shoot him, so he shot first. He is now in the county jail awaiting trial on homicide and gun-related charges.

SEPT. 17—Loxley Johns, a 65-year-old White male, died as a result of injuries he sustained when he was beaten and bound during a Sept. 5 home invasion robbery in Penn Hills. Charles Pershing, 35, who had already faced multiple charges related to the attack, has now been charged with homicide. He remains in the county jail.

SEPT. 18—Emannuel Boneza, a 32-year-old Black male, was shot multiple times near the intersection of South Star and West avenues in Bellevue. County police charged 20-year-old Musa Muya with the killing. His accomplice, Salimu Salim, also 20, was charged with gun violations and evidence tampering.

SEPT. 22—Bronson Szallar, a 22-year-old White male, was found by police with a gunshot wound to the head in a car in the 1100 block of Grant Avenue in Duquesne. Police said witnesses saw two men running from the scene toward a nearby baseball field. The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to call the tip line at 1-833-255-8477.

August Homicides (9)

AUG. 1—Richard Price, a 27-year-old Black male, was fatally shot during a brawl at the Hays Manor housing complex in McKees Rocks. Donta Nicotero, 17, was arrested, Aug. 24, and has been charged as an adult with the shooting. He is currently awaiting trial in the Allegheny County Jail.

AUG. 5—Robert Barnett, a 28-year-old Black male, died from a gunshot wound he received during a July 28 fight when Aamina Renee Woods, 36, and three friends went to Barnett’s Stowe Township home to retrieve a relative’s car. Woods was arrested fleeing the scene that evening and charged with attempted murder and assault. She is now charged with homicide and is in the county Jail.

AUG. 6—Lanny Hutson, a 57-year-old Black male, was shot 17 times by his grandson, 22-year-old Jhalil Rakwon Brown, at his Abraham Street home in McKeesport. Hutson was pronounced dead at the scene. Police arrested Brown, who was standing outside the home when they arrived. He is now awaiting trial in the county jail.

AUG. 8—Tamon Hatchin, a 24-year-old Black male, was fatally shot in broad daylight near the intersection of Brownsville Road and Marland Street in Knoxville after an altercation with 32-year-old Earl Jackson. His car was spotted in Elliott later, and after a two-hour standoff, SWAT team officers brought him out of the Steuben Street rowhouse where he’d been hiding in a basement garbage can. He is now awaiting trial in the county jail.

AUG. 12—Elaine Pearson, a 63-year-old Black female, was found fatally shot as she sat in a silver SUV in the 1500 block of Lincoln Avenue in Lincoln-Lemington. Police have not yet identified a suspect and ask anyone with information to call city homicide detectives at 412-323-7800.

AUG. 13—Donnell Demery, a 54-year-old Black male, was fatally shot after an argument with another patron inside the 1313 Bar in Duquesne. Carl Jones, 27, left and returned to the bar with a gun and shot Demery multiple times. After a week-long manhunt, Allegheny County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Jones at a home on Dinwiddie Street in the Hill District after a K-9 found him hiding inside. He is awaiting trial in the county jail.

AUG. 16—Antwon Jones, a 36-year-old Black male from Atlanta, died a day after a foot-patrol officer witnessed 40-year-old Lamont Pendleton shoot him in the 2400 Block of Bedford Avenue in the Hill District. The officer called for Pendleton to drop the gun, but he ran. After a brief chase, Pendleton was taken into custody, but by then had tossed the weapon. He is awaiting trial in the county jail.

AUG. 19—Dulane Cameron Jr., a 24-year-old Black male, was fatally stabbed in the neck on the North Shore. According to police and witnesses, a shirtless Joden Rocco—apparently motivated by his dislike for Blacks, confronted Cameron and a friend as they left a bar. Rocco then allegedly assaulted Cameron, stabbing him during the attack. Rocco is in the Allegheny County Jail awaiting trial for homicide.

AUG. 31—Daniel Ling, an 18-year-old Asian male, was fatally shot during what Pittsburgh police said was an attempted home invasion on Monastery Avenue on the South Side Slopes. Police said Ling, who was armed, apparently entered the house intent on robbery but was met by the resident. During the ensuing struggle, the resident gained control of Ling’s gun and shot him. No charges have been filed.

July Homicides (5)

JULY 7—Ricardo Tobia, a 71-year-old White male, was found dead in his Carrick home having suffered multiple stab wounds and a gunshot wound to the head. His dog had also been shot in the head and had its throat cut. On July 10, police charged his longtime companion, Joseph Martin, 35, with the killing. Martin had been committed to the psychiatric ward at Jefferson Hospital, but is now in the county jail.

JULY 8—Zack Moore, a 28-year-old Black male, was shot in the head and dumped from a rented car along East Pittsburgh McKeesport Boulevard between Dixon and Port Perry avenues. The car, rented by Darrell Hardy, 29 of North Versailles, was found on fire about 40 minutes after police discovered Moore’s body. Hardy has been charged with Moore’s death and is in the county jail.

JULY 16—Tyrelle Bowyer, a 15-year-old Black male, was found shot in the back of the head by Wilkinsburg police on a heavily wooded part of North Dell Way near Penn Avenue. One week later, police arrested 17-year-old Brandon McFarland for the shooting. He is currently awaiting arraignment in the county jail and will be tried as an adult.

JULY 28—Vera Williams Butler, a 54-year-old Black Female, was found by police in the 200 Block of Luray Street on the North Side having been shot multiple times. She died at the scene. Police have not yet identified a suspect and are asking anyone with information to call the homicide squad at 412-323-7161.

JULY 28—Jassin Al-Maleky, an 18-year-old Black male, was fatally wounded while he and several other onlookers watched a fistfight between two people in Kennedy Township. At some point one onlooker pulled a gun and fired into the crowd, striking Al-Maleky. He was treated at the scene and transported to Ohio Valley Hospital where he died of his wounds. The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County Police tip line at 1-833-255-8477.

June Homicides (10)

JUNE 1—Kevin R. Thompson, a 46-year-old White male, was allegedly beaten, stabbed multiple times, then dismembered by 42-year-old John Robert Dickson, who had been staying in Thompson’s Carrick home. Pittsburgh police said Dickson admitted the killing to two witnesses and also wrote a confession in a notebook. Dickson is in the Allegheny County Jail awaiting trial.

JUNE 2—Mujahid Hanif, a 28-year-old Black male, was allegedly shot three times by 29-year-old James Glenn following a dispute over a dirt bike, according to Pittsburgh Police who found Hanif’s body stuffed under the rear steps to his home in the 600 block of Hillsboro Street in Sheraden. Police said Glenn admitted to the killing during questioning and is now in the Allegheny County Jail.

JUNE 14—Major Troutman, a 3-year-old Black male who died at UPMC Children’s Hospital in February, was killed by blunt force trauma to the head, according to the county medical examiner. Jamal Williams, 21, who had been in jail on unrelated charges since Feb.22, has been charged with homicide.

JUNE 14—De’von Dozier, a 23-year-old Black male, was found with a gunshot wound to the leg at a home on Woodlow Street in Crafton Heights. He was hospitalized but died of his injury. Rashem Littleberry, 28, of Chartiers City was arrested and charged in the shooting, June 20.

JUNE 16—Daevion Raines, a 15-year-old Black male, was fatally shot when the stolen car he was driving was riddled with bullets near the intersection of Smoker and Newford alleys in Duquesne. A second, 17-year-old teen, who had been in the car and was wounded, was found nearby. Allegheny County detectives said the car was hit more than 15 times. The investigation is ongoing. Police urge anyone with information to call the police tipline at 833-255-8477.

JUNE 18—Travon Smart, a 21-year-old Black male who went by the stage name Jimmy Wopo, was shot multiple times in a daylight, drive-by shooting on Wylie Avenue in the Hill District. Another passenger in the car was also hit but survived. No arrest has been made. Pittsburgh Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 412-323-7800.

JUNE 19—Antwon Rose II, a 17-year-old Black male, was shot three times as he fled from a traffic stop in East Pittsburgh. East Pittsburgh police Officer Michael Rosfeld has been charged with criminal homicide in the case. Despite objections, Officer Rosfeld was granted bail and is under house arrest. Allegheny County Common Pleas Senior Judge Jeffrey Manning has been asked by multiple political and community members to revoke the bail.

JUNE 19—Deandre Bratcher, a 28-year-old Black male, was found suffering from a fatal gunshot wound in the passenger seat of a vehicle near the intersection of Hunter Street and Glenn Avenue in Wilkinsburg. He died later at the hospital. County police are looking for a silver SUV in connection with the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the police tipline at 833-255-8477.

JUNE 20—Leryal Matthews, a 21-year-old Black male, was found by police in a Braddock apartment in the 500 block of Talbot Street suffering from multiple fatal gunshot wounds. No arrests have been made. The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to call the police tipline at 833-255-8477.

JUNE 22—Jazmere Brianna Custis, a 19-year-old Black female, was killed in a drive-by shooting as she and three friends sat in a car in the 1300 block of Margaret Street in Munhall. Police say Custis had pulled over to drop off one of the passengers when another car pulled up and gunfire erupted. County police are asking anyone with information to call the police tipline at 833-255-8477.

May Homicides (7)

MAY 2—Dwayne Lamar Tolbert-McGhee, a 29-year-old Black male, was fatally wounded outside the Muhammad Mosque 22 in Wilkinsburg and died about three hours later at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital—but not before he and a witness who heard the shooting while in the mosque identified the shooter. Delvante Thompson, 30, of Penn Hills was arrested May 26 and charged with homicide. He awaits trial in the Allegheny County jail.

MAY 5—Stephen Drake Jr., a 47-year-old Black male, was fatally shot as he was driving his motorcycle on Fifth Avenue in Shadyside. Drake was a veteran anti-violence advocate, working with Richard Garland at the University of Pittsburgh Graduate School of Public Health’s Violence Prevention Initiative. The investigation into his death continues. Anyone with information is urged to call Pittsburgh Homicide detectives at 412-323-7800.

MAY 7—Chad Rock, a 34-year-old White male, was fatally shot during a home invasion at his house on Terrace Drive in McKees Rocks. Allegheny County detectives said they are looking for three Black males who bound Rock’s two children and a female with zip ties and demanded money and drugs. A second male occupant was also shot in the robbery. Detectives hope Rock’s surveillance cameras will help identify the killers. Anyone with information is urged to call the Allegheny County tip line at 1-833-255-8477.

MAY 9—Taeshaun Caldwell, an 18-year-old Black male, was found fatally shot lying between two homes in the 500 block of Lowell Street near Shetland Avenue in Larimer. Police have not yet identified a suspect. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to call 412-323-7800.

MAY 9—Lawrence Brown, a 26-year-old Black male, was gunned down in an apparent drive-by shooting on Bedford Avenue in the Hill District that left several cars riddled with bullet holes. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation is ongoing. Police are asking anyone with information to call 412-323-7800.

MAY 25—Matthew Anthony Zinnermon, a 32-year-old Black male from Chesapeake, Va., was shot multiple times on Park Hill Drive in East Hills. Police have arrested and charged 24-year-old Leonard Bernard Hill of Sheraden with the shooting. He awaits trial in the Allegheny County Jail.

MAY 27—Darrell Williams, a 48-year-old Black male, was found shot multiple times inside his home in the 500 Block of Farnsworth Avenue in Clairton. He died later at Jefferson Memorial Hospital. Police have no motive and are asking anyone with information to call the county tip line at 1-833-255-8477.

April Homicides (7)

APRIL 1—Meliek Rashad Hemmingway, a 22-year-old Black male, was found by Pittsburgh police lying in Conemaugh in East Hills Easter morning with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have since released surveillance video of a man riding a bicycle away from the scene and are asking for help identify the individual, who they are calling a person of interest. Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at 412-323-7800.

APRIL 4—James Clayton Westover, a 56-year-old White male, was fatally shot in the driveway of his home by one-time friend, 62-year-old Lex Miller. Ohio Township police responding to call of shots fired, encountered Miller at the scene. After a brief exchange of gunfire, Miller shot himself in the head. The Allegheny County Coroner has ruled it a murder-suicide.

APRIL 7—Aaron David James, a 29-year-old Black male, was found fatally shot in an alley behind the 1300 block of Franklin Street in Wilkinsburg. As yet, police have not identified a suspect or motive. Anyone with information is asked to all county detectives at 1-833-255-8477.

APRIL 11—Dolores Williams, a 39-year-old Black female, was found fatally shot in the head in her Stowe Township home. Her teen daughter was also shot but was stabilized at a local hospital. Police immediately began searching for 42-year-old Jamar Allen, who was also wanted for the home-invasion assault of a minor in March. He was found later the same day in his car in Homewood, dead from a self-inflicted gunshot.

APRIL 11—The skeletal remains of Zackery Sheets, a 20-year-old White male missing for more than a year, were found by a hiker walking through the woods off Milltown Road in Penn Hills. The coroner’s office ruled the death a homicide based on information gleaned from the investigation into his disappearance, but it has not released an official cause of death. Anyone with information about Sheets’ death or disappearance is asked to call 1-833-255-8477.

APRIL 14—Shawn William Dillard, a 27-year-old Black male from Erie, was fatally shot in the head in the Hill District. City police found him in the 1800 block of Cliff Street. He was taken to Mercy Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police have yet to identify a suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call 412-323-7800.

APRIL 26—Phillip Daniel Pryor, a 27-yeqr-old Black male, was gunned down after leaving his girlfriend’s house in Homestead en route to his grandmother’s house. Police said, as yet, they have no motive or suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-833-255-8477.

March Homicides (6)

MARCH 11—Brenda Kay Zelenski, a 59-year-old White female, died in a Pittsburgh hospital as the result of knife wounds she received during an altercation with her husband, also dead, in Indiana County, March 3.

MARCH 16—Juan Green, a 31-year-old Black male, was fatally shot after getting into an argument outside Becker’s Café on Olivia Street in the McKees Rocks Bottoms. Police arrested 33-year-old Tyree Davis less than a day later at a home in Sheraden. Davis is awaiting trial in the Allegheny County Jail.

MARCH 18—Tyrone Noaks, a 28-year-old Black male, died as a result of wounds he received when he was shot in McKees Rocks, Feb. 3. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Allegheny County Homicide Detectives at 412-473-1300.

MARCH 19—Shawn Brandon, a 22-year-old White male, was fatally shot at the corner of Eccles Street and Marengo Street on the South Side Slopes. Witnesses said he was leaning into the driver’s side window of a car when he was shot. He identified his killer as 21-year-old Amasa Camp. Police arrested Camp three days later. He is awaiting trial in the Allegheny County Jail.

MARCH 24—Walter Smith, an 83-year-old White male, died after a tenant he was trying to evict from his West Homestead property struck him in the head and shoved him down a flight of stairs. Dominic Anicola, 57, was arrested and awaits trial in the Allegheny County Jail.

MARCH 26—Hasan Ishmael Abdul-Rabb, a 24-year-old Black male, was fatally shot in the 3200 block of Ward Street in Oakland in an apparent drug deal turned robbery. Shayne Craighead, 22, and Velmon Dowling, 21, were arrested after leading police on a chase in the victim’s rented car. Both are in the Allegheny County Jail.

February Homicides (8)

FEB. 4—Joseph Secora, a 39-year-old White male who allegedly had mental health issues, was fatally shot while trying to break into his sister’s house in Springdale. The victim’s nephew, 21-year-old James Cain, shot Secora once. He fled across Butler Road and collapsed between some houses. He was pronounced dead at the scene. No charges will be filed.

FEB. 7—Lewis Dunning, a 64-year-old Black male from Uniontown, was found by Pittsburgh police lying in the middle of Paulsen Street in Lincoln-Larimer. He had been shot once in the head and was pronounced dead at the scene. A second individual, who police have not identified, was also found at the scene suffering multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital and last listed in stable condition. The investigation continues. Police are asking anyone with information to call 412-323-7800. Callers may remain anonymous.

FEB. 10—Denard A. Burton, a 29-year-old Black male, was discovered by Pittsburgh police lying on the snow-covered sidewalk of the 7200 block of Stranahan Street in Homewood shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not yet identified a suspect. The investigation is ongoing. Police are asking anyone with information to call 412-323-7800. Callers may remain anonymous.

FEB. 11—Mark Daniels, a 39-year-old Black male, was fatally shot by Pittsburgh police Gino A. Macioce and an unnamed recruit during a foot chase in which the officers said he fired at them twice. Allegheny County police said a .40 caliber handgun was recovered at the scene and is being tested. Daniels’ family said he didn’t own or carry a gun. They have called for the release of surveillance video and Shotspotter records that police said shows some of the pursuit. Neither officer was wearing a body camera.

FEB. 16—Andre Lee, a 20-year-old Black male, was found by McKees Rocks police after they received a call about a shooting on Ella Street. He was taken to Allegheny General Hospital, where he died from multiple gunshot wounds. Allegheny County police are investigating. Anyone with information may anonymously call the toll-free Police Tipline at 833-255-8477.

FEB. 22—Keiauna Lynette Davis, a 27-year-old Black female, was fatally shot while walking home along Laketon Road in Wilkinsburg when a co-worker and two accomplices robbed her for her tax refund. Dane James Taylor and Laya Alana Whitley, both 21, and Kaijin Xavier Scott, 23, are in custody awaiting trial.

FEB. 26—Steven Pariser, a 71-year-old White male, and John Robert Van Dyke, a 54-year-old White male, were both allegedly killed by 58-year-old Vincent Smith after an argument over marijuana led to a fight. Smith then set fire to the Swissvale building where the killings took place. He was rescued by firefighters and arrested. He awaits trial in the Allegheny County jail.

FEB. 28—Mia Green, a 27-year-old Black female, was found by Pittsburgh police behind a home in the 7300 block of Hamilton Avenue in Homewood shot multiple times. She was pronounced dead at UPMC Presbyterian a short time later. Green had no children and no criminal record. Police are asking anyone with information to call 412-323-7800. Callers may remain anonymous.

January Homicides (11)

JAN. 9—Diron Lamonn Hopwood, a 25-year-old Black male, was found fatally shot by police after they received multiple 911 calls, lying in the 1400 block of N. Murtland Street in Homewood. He had been struck several times. Police have not identified a suspect. The investigation continues.

JAN. 12—Shevall Davidson, a 24-year-old Black male, was fatally shot multiple times shortly after he left the J & S Food Mart on Seventh Street in Duquesne. Pittsburgh Crime Stoppers has offered a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Callers may remain anonymous, 412-255-8477.

JAN. 17—Louise Lewis, a 73-year-old White female, was found fatally shot on the porch of her Clairton home in what Allegheny County detectives said was a murder-suicide. Her 72-year-old husband Robert was found inside the home with a self-inflicted gunshot to the head.

JAN. 17—Tiffany Korbelic, a 36-year-old White female, was found fatally shot in a home in on West Elizabeth Street in Hazelwood along with 55-year-old Raymond Furlong, in what county detective also said was also a murder-suicide. Furlong, they said shot her then turned the gun on himself.

JAN. 18—Anthony Bullock-Fields, a 29-year-old Black male, was shot and then run over at the intersection of Jucunda and Amanda Streets in Pittsburgh’s Knoxville neighborhood. Pittsburgh police have not yet identified a suspect. The investigation continues.

JAN. 20—Albert Boxley, a 30-year-old Black male, was found shot multiple times at the intersection of Mullins and Dickson Streets on Pittsburgh’s North Side. The shooting was captured on surveillance video, and with the help of an eye-witness, police arrested and charged 27-year-old Louis Campbell with the killing. He is currently in the Allegheny County Jail.

JAN. 22—Shayne Henderson, a 21-year-old Black male, was found fatally shot in the basement of an apartment building on Everton Street in Pittsburgh’s Lincoln-Lemington neighborhood. Henderson’s was the third fatal shooting on Everton in as many months. Police have not named a suspect. The investigation continues

JAN. 28—Craig Rhodes-Mitchell, a 24-year-old Black male, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in a home in the 1300 block of Centennial Street in McKeesport. County detectives have yet to identify a suspect and are asking anyone with information to call the toll-free county Tipline at 833-255-8477.

JAN. 28—Robert Monti, a 42-year-old White male, was found by police shot multiple in the 1200 block of Broadway Avenue in Stowe Township. He died a short time later at Ohio Valley Hospital. County detectives have yet to identify a suspect and are asking anyone with information to call the toll-free county Tipline at 833-255-8477.

JAN. 28—Devlen Prosdocimo, a 24-year-old White male, was shot multiple times, after being lured into a drug deal robbery on Wilner Drive in East Hills. Video shows, 17-year-old Malik “Lil Chief Keif” Johnson shooting Prosdocimo several times after he attempted to flee the robbery. Johnson is in the Allegheny County Jail.

JAN. 29—Tyqueon Goins, a 20-year-old Black male, was found shot multiple times in a car on Meadows Street in Larimer. Though Pittsburgh police spokeswoman Alicia George said initial reports indicated the shooting “may be gang related.” police have not yet identified a suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at 412-323-7800.

