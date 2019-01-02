Public Notices 1-2-19

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The Allegheny County Housing Authority is proposing the following amendment to its 2018 Agency Plan (annual and 5-year plans), Admissions and Continued Occupancy Policy (“ACOP”), and Administrative Plan, that once approved by the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), will guide the ACHA in serving the needs of low-income and very low-income families during the 5-year period beginning October 1, 2018.

Under the Approved Annual PHA Plan – Form 50075-ST, Section B. Annual Plan Elements, b.2 New Activities, adding the language of proposed disposition of Allegheny County Housing Authority’s public housing developments at AMP 705 single family Scattered Sites, AMP 820 Twin Oaks Condominiums, Penn Hills Scattered Sites (part of AMP 702) and Mifflin Crossing (part of AMP 403), for the repositioning of the assets through Notice PIH 2018-04 (HA) – Demolition and/or disposition of public housing property, eligibility for tenant protection vouchers and associated requirements. The proposed disposition will allow the Allegheny County Housing Authority to evaluate and determine if disposing of the AMP to a related instrumentality or affiliate will provide economic viability to the AMP. By improving the economic conditions at the AMP, the Allegheny County Housing Authority will be able to continue its mission of providing decent, safe and quality affordable housing to its residents.

The proposed changes and all supporting documents are available for review and inspection by the public at the principal office of ACHA located at 625 Stanwix Street, 12th Floor, Pittsburgh, PA, 15222. A public hearing has been scheduled to present the changed 2018 Agency Plan, as well as the proposed changes to the 2018 ACOP and Administrative Plan, and to allow public participation:

DATE and TIME: Friday, February 15, 2019, 10:15 a.m.

LOCATION: Allegheny County Housing Authority – Central Office 625 Stanwix Street, 12th Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15222

Prior to the public hearings, general public comments can be directed in writing to:

Frank Aggazio

Executive Director

Allegheny County

Housing Authority

625 Stanwix Street, 12th Floor

Pittsburgh, PA 15222

NOTICE

CITY OF PITTSBURGH

Notice is hereby given that the following amendments are being made to the 2010, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2017 and 2018 budgets of the City of Pittsburgh’s Community Development Block Grant Program:

PROJECT YEAR ORIGINAL AMOUNT NEW AMOUNT CHANGE +/- ACTIVITY SERVICE AREA

Preservation Pittsburgh/Allegheny 2010 $1,508.14 $0.00 -$1,508.14 Public Service NorthSide

City Historic Gallery

Sarah Heinz House 2010 $8,000.00 $9,508.14 $1,508.14 Public Service NorthSide

Holy Wisdom Parish Food Bank 2012 $1,500.00 $0.00 -$1,500.00 Public Service NorthSide

Preservation Pittsburgh/Allegheny 2012 $2,612.99 $0.00 -$2,612.99 Public Service NorthSide

City Historic Gallery

Allen Place Community Services 2012 $2,000.00 $3,500.00 $1,500.00 Public Service NorthSide

Sarah Heinz House 2012 $3,000.00 $2,612.99 $5,612.99 Public Service NorthSide

Holy Wisdom Parish Food Bank 2013 $1,500.00 $0.00 -$1,500.00 Public Service NorthSide

Preservation Pittsburgh/Allegheny 2013 $878.87 $0.00 -$878.87 Public Service NorthSide

City Historic Gallery

Northview Heights Tenant Council 2013 $1,000.00 $0.00 -$1,000.00 Public Service NorthSide

Sarah Heinz House 2013 $2,000.00 $4,378.87 $2,378.87 Public Service NorthSide

Allen Place Community Services 2013 $0.00 $1,000.00 $1,000.00 Public Service NorthSide

Rox Performance Academy 2013 $0.00 $2,000.00 $2,000.00 Public Service NorthSide

Northview Boroughs Sewickley 2014 $1,500.00 $0.00 -$1,500.00 Public Service NorthSide

MOW/Brighton Heights

Northview Boroughs Sewickley 2014 $2,000.00 $0.00 -$2,000.00 Public Service NorthSide

MOW/Tri Valley

Northside Leadership Conference- 2014 $3,000.00 $0.00 -$3,000.00 Public Service NorthSide

Allegheny City Sanitary

POISE Foundation-Aquaponics 2014 $5,000.00 $0.00 -$5,000.00 Public Service NorthSide

Northview Heights

West Park Court 2014 $3,000.00 $0.00 -$3,000.00 Public Service NorthSide

Sarah Heinz House 2014 $0.00 $3,500.00 $3,500.00 Public Service NorthSide

Allegheny City Society 2014 $0.00 $3,000.00 $3,000.00 Public Service NorthSide

Rox Performance Academy 2014 $0.00 $3,000.00 $3,000.00 Public Service NorthSide

Artist Image Resources 2014 $0.00 $5,000.00 $5,000.00 Public Service NorthSide

Northview Boroughs Sewickley 2015 $2,500.00 $0.00 -$2,500.00 Public Service NorthSide

MOW/Brighton Heights

Northview Boroughs Sewickley 2015 $2,500.00 $0.00 -$2,500.00 Public Service NorthSide

MOW/Tri Valley

Bridge Committee 2015 $0.00 $5,000.00 $5,000.00 Public Service NorthSide

Northside Senior Center 2017 $2,500.00 $0.00 -$2,500.00 Public Service NorthSide

Northside Senior Programming 2017 $6,000.00 $3,500.00 -$2,500.00 Public Service NorthSide

Allegheny Mountain USA Boxing 2017 $0.00 $5,000.00 $5,000.00 Public Service NorthSide

Citizens Participation 2018 $180,000.00 $140,000.00 -$40,000.00 Administration Citywide

CDBG Administration 2018 $55,000.00 $95,000.00 $40,000.00 Administration Citywide

The City of Pittsburgh is requesting comments on its proposed use of Community Development Block Grant funds and on the City’s past CDBG performance. Comments may be sent to:

David Hutchinson

Assistant Director for Community Development

Department of City Planning

200 Ross Street, 2nd Floor

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

It is requested that comments be sent in no later than Monday, February 4, 2019.

