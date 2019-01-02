Public Notices 1-2-19

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
The Allegheny County Housing Authority is proposing the following amendment to its 2018 Agency Plan (annual and 5-year plans), Admissions and Continued Occupancy Policy (“ACOP”), and Administrative Plan, that once approved by the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), will guide the ACHA in serving the needs of low-income and very low-income families during the 5-year period beginning October 1, 2018.
Under the Approved Annual PHA Plan – Form 50075-ST, Section B. Annual Plan Elements, b.2 New Activities, adding the language of proposed disposition of Allegheny County Housing Authority’s public housing developments at AMP 705 single family Scattered Sites, AMP 820 Twin Oaks Condominiums, Penn Hills Scattered Sites (part of AMP 702) and Mifflin Crossing (part of AMP 403), for the repositioning of the assets through Notice PIH 2018-04 (HA) – Demolition and/or disposition of public housing property, eligibility for tenant protection vouchers and associated requirements. The proposed disposition will allow the Allegheny County Housing Authority to evaluate and determine if disposing of the AMP to a related instrumentality or affiliate will provide economic viability to the AMP. By improving the economic conditions at the AMP, the Allegheny County Housing Authority will be able to continue its mission of providing decent, safe and quality affordable housing to its residents.
The proposed changes and all supporting documents are available for review and inspection by the public at the principal office of ACHA located at 625 Stanwix Street, 12th Floor, Pittsburgh, PA, 15222. A public hearing has been scheduled to present the changed 2018 Agency Plan, as well as the proposed changes to the 2018 ACOP and Administrative Plan, and to allow public participation:
DATE and TIME: Friday, February 15, 2019, 10:15 a.m.
LOCATION: Allegheny County Housing Authority – Central Office 625 Stanwix Street, 12th Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15222
Prior to the public hearings, general public comments can be directed in writing to:
Frank Aggazio
Executive Director
Allegheny County
Housing Authority
625 Stanwix Street, 12th Floor
Pittsburgh, PA 15222
NOTICE
CITY OF PITTSBURGH
Notice is hereby given that the following amendments are being made to the 2010, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2017 and 2018 budgets of the City of Pittsburgh’s Community Development Block Grant Program:
PROJECT YEAR ORIGINAL AMOUNT NEW AMOUNT CHANGE +/- ACTIVITY SERVICE AREA
Preservation Pittsburgh/Allegheny 2010 $1,508.14 $0.00 -$1,508.14 Public Service NorthSide
City Historic Gallery
Sarah Heinz House 2010 $8,000.00 $9,508.14 $1,508.14 Public Service NorthSide
Holy Wisdom Parish Food Bank 2012 $1,500.00 $0.00 -$1,500.00 Public Service NorthSide
Preservation Pittsburgh/Allegheny 2012 $2,612.99 $0.00 -$2,612.99 Public Service NorthSide
City Historic Gallery
Allen Place Community Services 2012 $2,000.00 $3,500.00 $1,500.00 Public Service NorthSide
Sarah Heinz House 2012 $3,000.00 $2,612.99 $5,612.99 Public Service NorthSide
Holy Wisdom Parish Food Bank 2013 $1,500.00 $0.00 -$1,500.00 Public Service NorthSide
Preservation Pittsburgh/Allegheny 2013 $878.87 $0.00 -$878.87 Public Service NorthSide
City Historic Gallery
Northview Heights Tenant Council 2013 $1,000.00 $0.00 -$1,000.00 Public Service NorthSide
Sarah Heinz House 2013 $2,000.00 $4,378.87 $2,378.87 Public Service NorthSide
Allen Place Community Services 2013 $0.00 $1,000.00 $1,000.00 Public Service NorthSide
Rox Performance Academy 2013 $0.00 $2,000.00 $2,000.00 Public Service NorthSide
Northview Boroughs Sewickley 2014 $1,500.00 $0.00 -$1,500.00 Public Service NorthSide
MOW/Brighton Heights
Northview Boroughs Sewickley 2014 $2,000.00 $0.00 -$2,000.00 Public Service NorthSide
MOW/Tri Valley
Northside Leadership Conference- 2014 $3,000.00 $0.00 -$3,000.00 Public Service NorthSide
Allegheny City Sanitary
POISE Foundation-Aquaponics 2014 $5,000.00 $0.00 -$5,000.00 Public Service NorthSide
Northview Heights
West Park Court 2014 $3,000.00 $0.00 -$3,000.00 Public Service NorthSide
Sarah Heinz House 2014 $0.00 $3,500.00 $3,500.00 Public Service NorthSide
Allegheny City Society 2014 $0.00 $3,000.00 $3,000.00 Public Service NorthSide
Rox Performance Academy 2014 $0.00 $3,000.00 $3,000.00 Public Service NorthSide
Artist Image Resources 2014 $0.00 $5,000.00 $5,000.00 Public Service NorthSide
Northview Boroughs Sewickley 2015 $2,500.00 $0.00 -$2,500.00 Public Service NorthSide
MOW/Brighton Heights
Northview Boroughs Sewickley 2015 $2,500.00 $0.00 -$2,500.00 Public Service NorthSide
MOW/Tri Valley
Bridge Committee 2015 $0.00 $5,000.00 $5,000.00 Public Service NorthSide
Northside Senior Center 2017 $2,500.00 $0.00 -$2,500.00 Public Service NorthSide
Northside Senior Programming 2017 $6,000.00 $3,500.00 -$2,500.00 Public Service NorthSide
Allegheny Mountain USA Boxing 2017 $0.00 $5,000.00 $5,000.00 Public Service NorthSide
Citizens Participation 2018 $180,000.00 $140,000.00 -$40,000.00 Administration Citywide
CDBG Administration 2018 $55,000.00 $95,000.00 $40,000.00 Administration Citywide
The City of Pittsburgh is requesting comments on its proposed use of Community Development Block Grant funds and on the City’s past CDBG performance. Comments may be sent to:
David Hutchinson
Assistant Director for Community Development
Department of City Planning
200 Ross Street, 2nd Floor
Pittsburgh, PA 15219
It is requested that comments be sent in no later than Monday, February 4, 2019.