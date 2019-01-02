Meetings 1-2-19

Notice of Annual Meeting

Notice is hereby given that the 2019 annual meeting of the Board of Directors of the Allegheny County Housing Authority will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, January 18, 2019 in the Authority’s Boardroom located on the 12th Floor, 625 Stanwix Street, Pittsburgh, PA, 15222. The meeting will be preceded with a meeting of the Finance and Audit Committee at 9:15 a.m., followed by the Board’s review of the agenda for the annual meeting and other general matters at 9:30 a.m. The public is invited to attend these meetings.

Notice of Regular Meetings

Notice is hereby given of the regular monthly meetings of the Board of Directors of the Allegheny County Housing Authority for calendar year 2019, all meetings to be held in the Authority’s Boardroom located on the 12th Floor, 625 Stanwix Street, Pittsburgh, PA, 15222. On the dates listed below, the Finance and Audit Committee will meet at 9:15 a.m., to be following by the Board’s review of the agenda and other general matters at 9:30 a.m. The Board of Directors meeting will commence at 10:30 a.m. The public is invited to attend the committee meetings, agenda reviews and regular Board meetings.

February 15, 2019

March 15, 2019

April 18, 2019

May 17, 2019

June 21, 2019

July 19, 2019

September 20, 2019

October 18, 2019

November 15, 2019

December 20, 2019

Frank Aggazio

Executive Director

Allegheny County

Housing Authority

