Employment Opportunities 1-2-19

Multi IT Related Positions w/National Placement out of Allegheny County, PA. Ability to relocate to multi unanticipated sites as req’d. Min of Bach’s degree w/5 yrs exp or in the alternate Mas’s w/1yr of IT related exp. All degrees must be in either Comps, Info Sys’s, Eng’g, Bus or IT related field. A suit combo of educ, training or exp acceptable. See below for req’d skills.

Software Developer (Java): Java, J2EE, SQL and XML. Ref# JAV–0718 GLX.

Software Developer (Mobile Apps): Objective C, Swift and iOS Mobile Application Design. Ref# MBL–0718 GLX.

Software Developer (.NET): Either ASP.NET, VB.NET or .NET. Ref# NET–0718 GLX.

Software Developer (SAP): SAP BASIS, HANA, CRM and PI as well as Solution Manager. Ref# SAP–0718 GLX.

All positions FT/perm 9-5, 40 hrs/wk. Salary $99,944/yr. Use ref # & send resume to HR, Galax-Esystems Corporation, One Oxford Centre, 301 Grant Street, Suite 4300, Pittsburgh, PA 15219 or hr@galaxesystems.com. Galax-Esystems Corporation is EOE M/F/V/D

Supervising Internal Auditor

Port Authority is seeking a Supervising Internal Auditor to supervise the activities of Internal Audit within the framework of policies, objectives, and procedures established by the Director of Internal Audit and Chief Legal Officer.

Essential Functions:

•Exercises general supervision of all subordinate auditors in order to promote productive and professional conduct.

•Determines that professional standards are met in the planning, execution, data accumulation and documentation stages of audit projects.

•Promotes reasonable adherence to established audit plans, budgets, and schedules or to assure adequate explanation for deviations.

•Plans and executes complex audit assignments, conducts portions of extensive audit assignments in accordance with recognized professional standards. Performs surveys of functions and activities in assigned areas and identifies key control points in the system under review. Determines the direction, and audit theory for audits, develops comprehensive audit programs and sampling plans and proposes staff and time requirements for performance of audit.

Job requirements include:

•BA/BS degree in Finance, Accounting, Business Administration, or directly related field from an accredited school.

•Minimum of five (5) years auditing experience.

•Minimum of two (2) years supervisory experience.

•Experience with planning and executing complex audit assignments, conducting portions of extensive audit assignments in accordance with recognized professional standards. Performing surveys of functions and activities in assigned areas and identifies key control points in the system under review. Determining the direction, and audit theory for audits, develops comprehensive audit programs and sampling plans and proposes staff and time requirements for performance of audit.

•Experience directing, counseling and instructing subordinate auditors assigned to the audit and reviews their working papers for adequacy and accuracy, reviews and edits audit reports and finalizes all reports.

•Must have the ability to travel to various Port Authority locations, out of town overnight travel and occasional evenings and weekends as needed to perform audits and potentially serve on Pennsylvania’s Uniform Certification Program (UCP) Appeals Committee as part of Port Authority’s Disadvantaged Business Enterprise Program.

•Effective and professional communication skills.

Preferred attributes:

•Masters degree in a financial or business related field.

•Minimum eight (8) years Internal Auditing experience.

•Knowledge of Government Auditing Standards (GAS).

•CIA, CFE, CPA or other related professional certification program that would enhance the performance of their internal auditor duties.

•Experience using audit software.

•Experience with business process improvement (BPI).

We offer a comprehensive compensation and benefits package. Interested candidates should forward a cover letter (with salary requirements) and resume to:

Janet Brunner

Employment Department

345 Sixth Avenue, 3rd Floor

Pittsburgh, PA 15222-2527

jobs@portauthority.org

EOE

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: