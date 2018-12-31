Teasing, condescension and other injustices against people with autism are rarely discussed. This is my experience.

Compelling personal stories told by the people living them.

People usually only talk about the autism spectrum when they suspect there’s a problem. We hardly ever look at the spectrum in a positive light. It’s seen as a thing to cure, like a disease, not as just a part of who we are, like a birthmark.

I found out I might be on the spectrum around fifth grade. I don’t even remember the exact time I found out because it was so inconsequential to me at the time. I was just walking with my mom, and our protective Corgi dog named Faye, when she told me.

You would think news like that would shock me because, “How could I ever live a normal life again?” But no. Little fifth-grader me, wearing his socks and sandals on a warm fall day, just nodded and went along. Autumn was my favorite season after all, and nothing would stop me from jumping in the biggest leaf pile I could find.

In hindsight, my diagnosis wasn’t surprising. As a kid, I would spend my playground time in the sandbox, just brushing the sand. I would feel each individual grain between my fingers. My eye contact skills were poor at best, and I hated small talk. Unless the conversation interested me, I couldn’t care less. I was homeschooled up until second grade, so I didn’t interact with other kids on a daily basis. Maybe that’s why it took so long to find out. Or maybe my parents always knew but were afraid to tell me.

My mom knew for awhile that something was different about me, but never had a word to describe it. I remember her telling me about a motherhood group she joined, where one of the kids would constantly bully me. The other mothers told her not to intervene, so for a long time, I just took the bad treatment. Until the day I punched him and he fell to the ground. I can’t even remember what he said to upset me. All I can remember from that day was his body hitting the floor, a line of shocked parents staring, and my mother taking my hand to lead me out of the room. We never went back.

Teasing like this would continue as I grew up. I never understood the point of it. I mean, don’t they have anything better to do besides make fun of how some kid’s brain works? Maybe they want to feel better about themselves. Maybe they think it will somehow change me into being ‘normal.’ Or maybe they just think it’s funny to watch me explode.

There’s a good reason the staff at my middle school thought I needed a teacher’s aide — the people paid to follow around a student with special needs to make sure said kid is keeping up.

