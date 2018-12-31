Pittsburgh police release Ethnic Intimidation report—71 percent of incidents toward African Americans

Riding back from the North Side on the “T” in August of 2015, Kevin Lockett missed his stop due to the crowd leaving a Kenny Chesney concert, so he got off at Wood Street. During the ride he heard racial slurs directed at him by a group of White males. He doesn’t remember much of what happened next—because they got off at Wood Street too, and one of them, Ryan Kyle, attacked him, threw him on the tracks, and then beat him unconscious.

This past August, Dulane Cameron was having fun with friends at a North Shore bar, until on their way out they ran into Joden Rocco, who earlier that night had posted a racially hateful video to social media. Within minutes he had fatally stabbed Cameron in the neck.

Both of these incidents, bound by hate, are part of the data compiled in a new 10-year Pittsburgh police analysis of Ethnic Intimidation incidents in the city. Under Pennsylvania Crimes Code, Ethnic Intimidation is synonymous with “Hate Crime,” and while it also applies to ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation and disability, the analysis notes that race is by far the prime motivator for such crimes:

•From Jan. 1, 2008 to Oct. 28, the distribution of Ethnic Intimidation Incidents are as follows: 76 percent of the incidents involved Race, 9 percent involved Ethnicity, 8 percent involved Religion, 6 percent involved Sexual Orientation, and 1 percent involved Disability;

•Racial animus is the most common contributor to Ethnic Intimidation charges, with the vast majority of those targeting African Americans, and;

•The arrest rates for Ethnic Intimidation incidents average 40 percent, with nearly 60 percent for violent incidents.

Richard Stewart Jr., president of the NAACP Pittsburgh Unit and a former police officer, said while the numbers are not surprising, the arrest rate might be better if officers had better working relations with the community.

“Until you change the atmosphere in law enforcement so that people want to talk to officers, you’re not going to see any significant change,” he said.

While the analysis indicates the number of incidents in a given year is relatively low, it also shows no real trend, though the number rose incrementally from 15 in 2008 to 23 in 2015. The number dropped to 20 in each of the last two years, and this year stands at 16.

But no matter the amount of incidents, the Pittsburgh police analysis shows that 71 percent of the incidents over the past 10 years were toward African Americans. Twenty-five percent of the incidents were toward Whites, and four percent were towards other ethnicities.

Tim Stevens, who is preparing to host the Black and White Reunion’s 21st Annual Summit Against Racism next month, was disappointed to see that, despite activism, education and outreach, the number of Ethnic Intimidation incidents is maintaining a steady rate.

“While I was pleased that the total number was so low and has gone down in the last few years, obviously there remains work to be done,” Stevens said. “In our most recent working group meeting leading up to our summit, (it) was the most integrated I’ve seen; by age, ethnicity, race—what we wanted in the beginning to be a cross cultural event, is becoming that and I think it’s a good sign. It was also uplifting to see how Pittsburgh came together after the Tree of Life tragedy. But this has to be a continuing conversation, not one that happens just after a tragedy.”

