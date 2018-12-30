Top stories of 2018

From the stark video chronicling the incident, to the protests that shut down multiple highways, and finally to Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen A. Zappala filing criminal homicide charges, the June 19 fatal shooting of Antwon Rose II by East Pittsburgh police Officer Michael Rosfeld, and its aftermath, dominated local news in 2018.

Rosfeld shot the unarmed 17-year-old three times as he fled a traffic stop. Fallout from Rose’s killing continues more than six months later. Among the first related stories was that attorney Turahn Jenkins would challenge Zappala in the 2019 Democratic primary. Saying he was tired of “watching as our criminal justice system destroys people’s lives,” Jenkins announced his run just three weeks after the shooting.

Another story directly related to Rose’s death is the ongoing campaign to establish an Allegheny County Civilian Police Review Board, modeled on the one formed in Pittsburgh following the strangulation death of Jonny Gammage by police during a traffic arrest in Brentwood in 1995.

The initiative has been pushed at the grassroots level by Black activists from Pittsburgh to McKeesport, and at the policy level by state Reps. Ed Gainey, Jake Wheatley and Austin Davis; state Sens. Jay Costa and Wayne Fontana; and perhaps most importantly, by county Councilmen DeWitt Walton and Paul Klein. On Dec. 18, they submitted an ordinance to create such a board to council. It has been referred to committee and will be voted on in early 2019.

Another story that could have a lasting effect on Pittsburgh’s Black community was the announcement in August that the Hill House Association, which had provided an array of social services to the community since the early 20th century, was selling four buildings—its headquarters, One Hope Square and the Family Dollar building, and the Blakey Program Center—for between $4 million and $6 million to stave off crippling financial debt.

Hill House, which had once a one-stop shop for services and programs like workforce development, youth parenting, employment assistance and GED prep, had been shedding them for years as its funding dwindled and debts rose. Its tax returns for the fiscal year ending June 30 indicate grant funding fell by more than $1 million and total revenues by nearly $2 million. Its deficit for that year alone was $985,000.

Joshua Pollard, the African American principal of Omicelo, LLC, the investment firm that bought the buildings, said at the time he expected the scope and availability of services would be able to be improved, and that tenants would be added to One Hope Square and the Blakey Center.

On the flip side, 2018 also saw several Black institutions reach significant benchmarks of longevity. First, Manchester Craftsmen’s Guild and the Bidwell Training Center—now collectively Manchester Bidwell Corporation—celebrated 50 years of service. Founded in the wake of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination in two North Side warehouses with little more than a dream—and an outstanding tax bill—MCG is now respected globally for its arts, education, and industry-focused career training model. It now boasts satellite centers in San Francisco, Boston, and New Haven, Conn.

And though Bill Strickland, the driving force behind MBC’s success, has stepped down from the top spot, he is managing a $50-million capital campaign to create additional centers. Possible sites include Vancouver, British Columbia, Shreveport, La., and San Juan, Puerto Rico.

For Rashad Byrdsong, a former Vietnam vet, Black Panther and convict, however, one center is enough because while his Community Empowerment Association celebrated 25 years of battling for racial equity in 2018, the job is never over.

Started in 1993 with a single contract to intervene and break the cycle of youth violence, run from a tiny building on Fleury Way in Homewood, it has since had a hand in bringing millions in development dollars to the community, and now occupies the 35,000-square foot former Holy Rosary School providing a host of youth, adult and family services, as well as education, mentoring, activism, and job readiness training to help the entire community become self-reliant.

“We have succeeded in everything we’ve tried,” he said. “It’s just trying to do it bigger because there are so many kids out there to reach.”

Doris Carson Williams, president of the African American Chamber of Commerce of Western Pennsylvania, agrees that there is always more to do—she just didn’t think she would be the one doing it for 20 years.

“I remember thinking I’d do this for three or four years and go back to the corporate world. I didn’t realize that once you’re in it, you’re in it. People will make promises based on you, so you have to follow through,” she said.

In her 20 years at the helm, the Chamber has grown from 50 members to more than 500 small business owners and professionals. And it continues to broaden its scope of business training and technical assistance programming to fulfill its core mission: to continuously improve business and professional opportunities for African American business owners and professionals.

And finally, 2018 saw the passing of some notable members of the community:

Doris Brevard, the Hill District teacher and Vann Elementary principal whose Black students consistently outperformed their White counterparts academically, left us June 7 at age 88;

John Brewer, the noted historian, raconteur, and owner of the Greater Pittsburgh Coliseum, died in his sleep, Feb. 13, at age 73;

Nathan Davis, the performer, composer and founder of the University of Pittsburgh’s Jazz Studies program, and annual concert series, passed at his home in Florida, April 8, at age 81, and;

George “Duke” Spaulding, the piano maestro who tuned symphony pianos for Andre Watt and Andre Previn, knew Nat “King” Cole and Art Tatum personally, and pleased Pittsburgh audiences with his playing for more than 70 years, passed away Feb. 22, at age 95.

