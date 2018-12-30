It’s the Courier Christmas Party 2018!

The Courier’s mission—spotlighting our community, while holding officials accountable

How can it be almost 2019 already???

I guess time flies when you’re having fun, and I’m having a blast being around so many people at the New Pittsburgh Courier who are very talented, very dedicated to their craft and enjoy being part of Pittsburgh’s African American community.

It’s interesting to watch all of the transformations happening in Pittsburgh—and the discussion if African Americans are being included in this “transformation.” I look at East Liberty, and this unbelievably empty space where Penn Plaza once stood, and how it “feels” as though some people would rather have empty space than a space for where majority-African American residents can reside. I look at how there is a debate over making improvements in Homewood, but possibly at a cost of less African Americans living there and an influx of other races coming in. Or what about the possibility of using armed guards to monitor who pays and who doesn’t pay to use the “T” system? Sure, that idea has been scrapped, but that idea never seemed to favor African Americans due to discriminative feelings that the officers may possess.

A City of Pittsburgh that was 27 percent Black in the late ‘90s is now under 23 percent.

What’s going on here?

To be fair, I believe there are entities in Pittsburgh that realize this city will only be special and among the great cities if it offers African Americans a resounding tone of inclusion. Inclusion in the top jobs, the high-paying positions. Inclusion in the political scene. Inclusion in the new apartments and condos being built across the city. Inclusion, inclusion, inclusion.

The New Pittsburgh Courier’s mission is clear—showcase African Americans who are making a positive impact in our city, make sure that the concerns of the African American community are brought to the limelight, and to hold public officials accountable for not doing enough to improve the quality of life for African Americans in this region.

And over the past 52 weeks, there have been so many outstanding African Americans we’ve showcased, so many interviews with officials we’ve conducted, so many events we’ve covered. But you see, it’s not about us. It’s about our African American community here in Pittsburgh. And we know that this area is full of bright, talented, impactful African American men and women. We know that community members here will not be silenced when it’s time to speak up and speak out. We at the Courier will be there to amplify these issues and showcase our people.

I thank the many people at the Courier who are major contributors to amplifying these issues and our people into the mainstream. In addition to the people you see in the photos above, I must also recognize Genea Webb, A. Marie Walker, Alfred Brown, Kevin Brown, Xavier A. Thomas, Will McBride, Tationna Smalley, Brotha Ashley Woodson, Merecedes J. Williams, Karen Harris Brooks, Tene Croom, Smokin’ Jim Frazier, Mike Pelaia, Atiya Irvin-Mitchell, Emmai Alaquiva, Timothy Cox, J. Pharaoh Doss, Louis “Hop” Kendrick, Streets, Leonard Hammonds II, Lee Kann, Nikki Coffee, and Debbie Roach.

Merry Christmas! From all of us at the New Pittsburgh Courier.

– Rob Taylor Jr.,

Managing Editor

412-481-8302, ext. 135

Like us at https://www.facebook.com/pages/New-Pittsburgh-Courier/143866755628836?ref=hl

Follow @NewPghCourier on Twitter https://twitter.com/NewPghCourier

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: