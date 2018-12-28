Tree of Life trauma victims may find allies in neighborhoods experiencing chronic gun violence

In the days following the Tree of Life synagogue shooting on Oct. 27, house cleaner Cathy Turner-Welsh reached out to the Jewish families she works for in Squirrel Hill.

“Cathy, keep us strong,” some said to her. Turner-Welsh, who lives in Turtle Creek, has run a cleaning business for 17 years. She knew her 25 families in Squirrel Hill would need support after a gunman killed 11 people that Saturday morning.

Just one year earlier, these same families were comforting her when gun violence took the life of her son, Jerame, then a 16-year-old junior at Woodland Hills High School.

“Cathy, we love you,” she remembered them saying. “If you have to cry, go right ahead.”

Turner-Welsh’s personal life and community work had prepared her to offer help this time. Likewise, people traumatized by the Tree of Life killings may find allies in parts of the Pittsburgh region already experienced in responding to gun violence trauma.

Rev. Paul Abernathy is director of FOCUS Pittsburgh*. His Hill District-based program provided trauma first aid the day of the Tree of Life shooting, on-site and at a subsequent vigil and other events. During the “acute” phase of trauma, Abernathy said, traumatized people are in shock. FOCUS counselors helped about 125 people to feel more stable, get information on coping strategies and understand how to talk to children about the tragedy.

Experts in trauma care differentiate between sudden violent events, such as the Tree of Life shooting, and chronic forms of violence, such as war zones or ongoing gun violence within neighborhoods. In Pittsburgh, chronic gun violence occurs in some neighborhoods, but not others, and that trauma is disproportionately carried by the city’s Black communities.

