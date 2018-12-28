Metro
HomeMetro

Tree of Life trauma victims may find allies in neighborhoods experiencing chronic gun violence

12 reads
Leave a comment

Cathy Welsh, 44, of Turtle Creek, lost her son to gun violence in November 2017. The mural (left) in the Greater Valley Community Services in Braddock depicts teenagers and young adults from the Woodland Hills School District who have also died due to gun violence since 2005. (Photo by Kat Procyk/PublicSource

In the days following the Tree of Life synagogue shooting on Oct. 27, house cleaner Cathy Turner-Welsh reached out to the Jewish families she works for in Squirrel Hill.

“Cathy, keep us strong,” some said to her. Turner-Welsh, who lives in Turtle Creek, has run a cleaning business for 17 years. She knew her 25 families in Squirrel Hill would need support after a gunman killed 11 people that Saturday morning.

Just one year earlier, these same families were comforting her when gun violence took the life of her son, Jerame, then a 16-year-old junior at Woodland Hills High School.

“Cathy, we love you,” she remembered them saying. “If you have to cry, go right ahead.”

Turner-Welsh’s personal life and community work had prepared her to offer help this time. Likewise, people traumatized by the Tree of Life killings may find allies in parts of the Pittsburgh region already experienced in responding to gun violence trauma.

Rev. Paul Abernathy is director of FOCUS Pittsburgh*. His Hill District-based program provided trauma first aid the day of the Tree of Life shooting, on-site and at a subsequent vigil and other events. During the “acute” phase of trauma, Abernathy said, traumatized people are in shock. FOCUS counselors helped about 125 people to feel more stable, get information on coping strategies and understand how to talk to children about the tragedy.

READ ENTIRE ARTICLE AT:

https://www.publicsource.org/tree-of-life-trauma-victims-may-find-allies-in-neighborhoods-experiencing-chronic-gun-violence/

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:
Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars
17 photos
comments – add yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close