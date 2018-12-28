Gateway Medical Society 2018 Physician of the Year Scholarship Gala (Debbie’s Lifestyles Photos Dec. 26)

With the theme, “Closing the Gap,” the Gateway Medical Society (GMS) held their Annual Physician of the Year Scholarship Gala at the Pittsburgh Marriott City Center on Oct. 27. GMS President, Catherine Udekwu, MD, said GMS is the local component of the National Medical Association. Their mission is to enhance the quality of healthcare for minority and socioeconomically-disadvantaged populations in southwestern Pennsylvania by promoting public health and addressing ethnic and racial disparities in health care services. With Lynne Hayes-Freeland as mistress of ceremony, GMS honored physicians who are making a difference.

This year two physicians received the Physician of the Year Award. MaCalus V. Hogan, MD, and Marvin McGowan, DO. Dr. McGowan is a family practice physician practicing at Central Outreach and Wellness Center where he provides much needed care for the LGBTQ community and patients diagnosed with Hepatitis C or HIV. Dr. Hogan is an orthopedic surgeon practicing with UPMC and specializes in foot and ankle surgery. He is presently the Vice Chair of Education and Residency Program Director of the Department of Orthopedic Surgery at UPMC.

Last year GMS introduced The Rising Star Award which recognizes early to mid-level physicians and dentists for making a difference by promoting health and well-being in disadvantaged communities. This year’s Rising Stars were Dr. Erin Issac, DMD, and Dr. Rachel Toney, MD. Also receiving recognition were community champions for their support to the Gateway Medical Society. The Pittsburgh Chapter of Jack and Jill of America, their last Presentation Ball, benefited The Journey to Medicine program of GMS. Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., has provided support over the years especially with community symposiums and Carol Neyland, Senior Vice president of Dollar Bank, leads community development at Dollar Bank and has supported GMS for many years.

This year’s scholarship recipients are all medical students and include: Eve Bowers, Victoria Humphrey, Camille Davis, Vivianne Oyefusi and Casey Tompkins-Rhoades. Dr. Udekwu said GMS would like to thank Presenting and Platinum Sponsors, Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield and UPMC. “We appreciate their dedication and commitment to closing the gap.”

