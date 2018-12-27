What does Pittsburgh’s Hilltop Urban Farm need to do to mitigate a food desert? Access to healthy food may only be a start.

Yet research shows little link between increasing access to healthy foods and comparable change in diets. In other words, adding a lush farm to a food desert may not necessarily change what residents want for dinner.

It was raining nonstop, but that didn’t seem to have any effect on Sarah Baxendell’s enthusiasm as she showed visitors the future site of the Hilltop Urban Farm in Pittsburgh’s St. Clair neighborhood.Once home to the St. Clair Village housing development, Baxendell explained what was in store for the 23 acres during a September tour. The urban farm, of which she’s the director, will include space for youth education, community gardening and the future farmers market, where residents will have direct access to the local harvest.In cities like Philadelphia, New York City, Kansas City, Detroit and San Diego, empty lots, abandoned city blocks and even rooftops are converted into gardens or urban farms that produce fruits and vegetables.But if all goes according to plan, in 2020, Baxendell will be the project manager of the largest urban farm in the country.The 23-acre farm will grow food to sell, but its creators at the Hilltop Alliance are also planning to teach youth about agriculture and create a new generation of urban farmers. The farm will spin off into a stand-alone organization, and its staff hopes to transform what is now a food desert into an area “abundant with access to healthy food,” according to the farm’s website.St. Clair and eight other neighborhoods represented by the Hilltop Alliance meet the federal definition of a food desert, meaning they lack enough places for residents to buy healthy foods. The Shop ‘n Save in nearby Carrick is the closest supermarket, at a distance of more than a mile.

Baxendell tempers expectations. Yes, the farm’s creators hope to improve diets through youth education and the farmers market. But, she said, “we’re not pretending that the Hilltop Urban Farm is going to change everybody’s eating habits.”

With the difficulty acknowledged, the question remains: What impact can increased access to fresh fruits and vegetables have on resident health?

