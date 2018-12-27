Point Park student Monae Findley named Miss Black Pennsylvania 2019

The New Pittsburgh Courier has learned that Point Park University student Monae Findley has been chosen as Miss Black Pennsylvania USA 2019, and will represent the state in the Miss Black USA pageant.

“I’m honored to be selected to represent Pennsylvania and to be part of the Miss Black USA legacy. As a woman of color, I’m excited to be involved in an organization that celebrates a woman’s mind, body and spirit,” said Findley, a 20-year-old broadcast journalism major.

A native of Kingston, Jamaica, Findley came to the U.S. in 2015 and attended Gateway Senior High School for a year before enrolling at Point Park. Last year, Findley established the Point Closet, a campus thrift shop that provides free clothing, accessories and decorative items to students and members of the Point Park campus community. In addition to her campus activities, Findley is also a member of the Pennsylvania Army National Guard and is currently an E2 Private Soldier.

“We congratulate Monae on being selected to represent Pennsylvania in this outstanding scholarship pageant,” said Keith Paylo, Vice President of Student Affairs at Point Park, in the release. “Monae is an energetic, dedicated and engaged member of the campus community and represents what we hope all our students strive for—to go a step further and find ways to help others.”

The Miss Black USA Organization is the first and oldest scholarship pageant for women of color, awarding over $500,000 in scholarships.

