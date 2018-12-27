‘Christmas: A Night to Remember,’ with the organization S.A.L.T.

Save A Life Today is a Christian community organization dedicated to assisting Pittsburgh parents and children. The organization, founded by Mary Williams, partnered with Pittsburgh City Councilwoman Theresa Kail-Smith to hold, “Christmas: A Night to Remember,” at the City-County Building, Dec. 16.

The hundreds of youth enjoyed presents, music, gospel hip-hop, games, a dramatic reading of “The Night Before Christmas” and a skit by DiVine Vision entitled, “Ghost of Christmas Past.” Courier photographer J.L. Martello captured the event in pictures.

