Post-Gazette editor David Shribman stepping down

PITTSBURGH (AP) — David Shribman, the executive editor and vice president of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, is stepping down.

The 64-year-old Shribman has led the Post-Gazette’s news operation since 2003.

He will become a scholar-in-residence at Carnegie Mellon University next month, and in August will begin an appointment at McGill University in Montreal.

A successor has not been named.

Shribman said being part of the newspaper’s coverage of the October massacre of 11 people at a Pittsburgh synagogue was a “memorable but wrenching end” to his career.

Following the killings, he crafted a front-page headline in Hebrew that quoted the first words of the Jewish mourner’s prayer. It received worldwide recognition.

His long career in journalism included winning a Pulitizer Prize for political coverage at the Boston Globe.