Post-Gazette editor David Shribman stepping down

Martin Baron, left, executive editor of The Washington Post, speaks as David Shribman, executive editor of Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, listens at the National First Amendment Conference in Pittsburgh on Monday, Oct. 22, 2018. Journalists, scholars and government officials past and present have gathered in Pittsburgh to emphasize the First Amendment’s continuing importance in American society. (AP Photo/Ted Anthony)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — David Shribman, the executive editor and vice president of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, is stepping down.

The 64-year-old Shribman has led the Post-Gazette’s news operation since 2003.

He will become a scholar-in-residence at Carnegie Mellon University next month, and in August will begin an appointment at McGill University in Montreal.

A successor has not been named.

Following the killings, he crafted a front-page headline in Hebrew that quoted the first words of the Jewish mourner’s prayer. It received worldwide recognition.

His long career in journalism included winning a Pulitizer Prize for political coverage at the Boston Globe.

