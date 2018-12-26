National
NASA facility renamed to honor Katherine Johnson

In this Feb. 26, 2017, file photo, Katherine Johnson, the inspiration for the film, “Hidden Figures,” poses in the press room at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (AP) _ A NASA facility is West Virginia has been renamed to honor mathematician Katherine Johnson, whose calculations helped astronauts return to Earth.

The structure in Fairmont is now known as the Katherine Johnson Independent Verification and Validation Facility. News outlets report Congress passed a bill allowing the name change and President Donald Trump signed it into law on Dec. 11.

The move follows efforts by West Virginia leaders to have Johnson’s contributions celebrated.

KATHERINE JOHNSON AT WORK

Long before the digital era, Johnson worked as a human “computer” at the agency that became NASA, working in relative obscurity as an African-American woman. Her contributions were later recognized in the “Hidden Figures” movie, with actress Taraji P. Henson playing her role.

 

