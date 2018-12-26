Field Negro: The “Orange Grinch”

(Dec. 24.)– It’s the night before Christmas, and all over America little children who celebrate this as a holiday are excited about what Santa might bring them. Unfortunately, we have a president who is as clueless about this subject as he is everything else.

“Yet, what President Trump said to a kid was, well, a bit questionable to say the least.

“Are you still a believer in Santa?” he asked a 7-year-old named Coleman who called the Santa Tracker and wound up speaking to POTUS. “Because at seven it’s marginal, right?”’

My Lord! He just ruined this poor kid’s Christmas like he has been ruining our life these past two plus years.

The president of the United States, in the midst of a governmental crisis, spent the day tweeting about how all alone he was, and how he wanted us to feel sorry for him. That’s when he wasn’t tweeting about North Korea and taking shots at various individuals.

This guy is definitely not getting us in the Christmas spirit.

Anyway, the Dow lost over 600 points today in the worst Christmas eve trading day ever (the techs are officially in a Bear market), the government has been partially shut down, and all the competent people that were in the White House are jumping ship. (So tired of all this “winning”.)

We are left with a treasury secretary who is sending out tweets from his government sponsored vacation that is rattling Wall Street, and a president who doesn’t even follow the war on terror. We know this because it turns out that he didn’t know who his point person fighting Isis was.

I would love to say Merry Christmas, but I can’t. Not when we have a leader who is as dangerous and unhinged as this guy.

Sadly, I feel like we all live in Whoville and the the Grinch is in charge.

Pic from Dr. Rufus O. Jimerson and Amazon.

http://field-negro.blogspot.com/2018/12/the-orange-grinch.html?