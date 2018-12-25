Black-owned leadership organization partners with Ohio State University to offer one-of-a-kind career awareness program

Carter D. Womack, founder of Leadership at its Best

(BlackNews.com) — Dr. Carter D. Womack, President of Leadership At Its Best announces that the Ohio State University, Trio Upward Bound program, Office of Diversity and Inclusion has engaged his team. Leadership At Its Best will conduct its Junior Executive Development (JED) leadership program says Dr. Laura Commodore Program Manager of the Upward Bound Programs. The Ohio State University. Dr Commodore said, “We are very excited to work with Dr. Womack.”

The JED leadership model focuses on the development of life and professional development skills needed by high school students to become successful in school and the world of work. In addition, the JED Program prepares students to become leaders in their school, peer-to-peer counselors and role models. The JED program also engages the students in community service programs and projects.

The JED program also includes a career awareness component that enables students to engage in career exploration in corporate, community-based and governmental organizations. The students in the JED program will meet with a diverse array of leaders in their workplaces and during JED Saturday Academy sessions.

Leadership At Its Best other program is its BOLD – Back-male Orientation to Leadership Development that focuses on self-leadership and life skills training for African-American males K-12 grades.

The JED program will be in sessions for the 2018-19 academic school year. For more information regarding the partnership between The Ohio State University and Leadership At Its Best, please visit https://odi.osu.edu/upward-bound/ or contact Dr. Womack Carter@LeadershipAIB.com and visit the website atwww.LeadershipAIB.com

