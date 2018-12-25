Business
HomeBusiness

BLACK ENTERPRISE Announces The 50 Best Companies For Diversity

0 reads
Leave a comment

 

Alfred Edmond Jr., Senior Vice President/Chief Content Officer, Black Enterprise

Meet the corporations that have committed to take action so that African American stakeholders can reap the benefits of inclusion

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ — BLACK ENTERPRISE, in partnership with The Executive Leadership Council, has released its listing of the “50 Best Companies for Diversity” as featured in the publication’s November/December 2018 issue, which focuses on Diversity and Inclusion in corporate America. The companies singled out for distinction demonstrated a significant commitment to diversity in four key areas: board of directors, employee base, senior management, and supplier diversity.

In 2005, BLACK ENTERPRISE began publishing its list of the “Best Companies for Diversity,” identifying those corporations that proved to be the best of the best in developing a culture and executing policies that promoted inclusion of African Americans within their workforce, senior management ranks, corporate boards, and supplier pools. This year’s roster of companies recognized the value of the link between diversity and engagement, which is driven by corporate leadership.

“There are CEOs of firms on the 50 Best Companies list in this issue like Jamie Dimon of JPMorgan Chase and Randall Stephenson of AT&T who value the contributions of all employees and have made unshakeable commitments to placing African Americans front and center as part of their diversity mantra. In fact, I applaud the fact that both have been candid and outspoken in openly addressing race within corporate settings,” says BLACK ENTERPRISE’s President and CEO, Earl “Butch” Graves Jr.  “Our content research team, however, sent surveys to more than 1,000 of the nation’s largest publicly traded corporations to gain information on their D&I efforts as it pertained to African American representation within their workforce. At least two-thirds have refused to submit such data, share whether they have diversity departments, or state whether their CEO directs their company to adopt diversity best practices. There is a lot more work that needs to be done.”

In selecting the 2018 companies, BLACK ENTERPRISE sent surveys to the nation’s top 1,000 publicly traded companies with strong U.S. operations. The final list includes those that showed a commitment to diversifying its ranks in four areas: employee base, senior management, supplier diversity, and board of directors. Companies were also chosen based on programs created to nurture and maintain a diverse professional space. Surveys did not simply focus on black inclusion, but ethnic minority groups as defined by the U.S. Census Bureau.

The full list of the 2018 Black Enterprise “50 Best Companies for Diversity” is as follows:

 

California

  

Minnesota
PG&E Corp., San Francisco General Mills Inc., Minneapolis
Wells Fargo & Co., San Francisco
North Carolina
Connecticut Bank of America Corp., Charlotte
Xerox Corp., Norwalk Duke Energy Corp., Charlotte
Cigna, Bloomfield Lowe’s Cos. Inc., Mooresville
District of Columbia New Jersey
Fannie Mae ADP Inc., Roseland
Merck & Co Inc., Kenilworth
Georgia Prudential Financial Inc., Newark
Aflac Inc., Columbus
The Coca-Cola Co., Atlanta Nevada
Southern Co., Atlanta MGM Resorts International, Las Vegas
UPS, Atlanta
New York
Illinois American Express Co., New York
Accenture plc, Chicago

Allstate Corp., Northbrook

 Consolidated Edison Inc., New York

IBM Corp., Armonk
Exelon Corp., Chicago JPMorgan Chase & Co, New York
Jones Lang LaSalle Inc., Chicago Morgan Stanley, New York
McDonald’s Corp., Oak Brook PepsiCo Inc., Purchase
State Farm Insurance Co., Bloomington TIAA, New York
Verizon Communications Inc., New York
Indiana
Eli Lilly and Co., Indianapolis
Ohio
Louisiana Macy’s Inc., Cincinnati
Entergy Corp., New Orleans Nationwide Insurance Co., Columbus
Maryland Pennsylvania
Lockheed Martin Corp., Bethesda

Marriott International Inc., Bethesda

 Aramark, Philadelphia

PNC Financial Services Group Inc., Pittsburgh
Missouri
Ameren Corp., St. Louis Tennessee
FedEx Corp., Memphis
Michigan
DTE Energy Co., Detroit

Ford Motor Co., Dearborn

  

Texas
General Motors Co., Detroit

The Kellogg  Co., Battle Creek

 AT&T Inc., Dallas

Comerica Inc., Dallas

J.C. Penney Co. Inc., Plano
Toyota Motor North America, Inc., Plano
Wisconsin
Johnson Controls Inc., Milwaukee

The complete report, including methodology and selection criteria, is available in the November/December issue of BLACK ENTERPRISEmagazine.

BLACK ENTERPRISEyour ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans. Since 1970, BE has provided essential business information and advice to professionals, corporate executives, entrepreneurs, and decision makers. Every month, BLACK ENTERPRISE magazine provides 6 million readers with information on entrepreneurship, careers, and financial management. A multimedia company, BLACK ENTERPRISE produces television programming, business and lifestyle events, web content and digital media. BLACK ENTERPRISE is the definitive source of information for and about African American business markets and leaders, and the authority on black business news and trends.

SOURCE BLACK ENTERPRISE

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:
Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars
17 photos
comments – add yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close