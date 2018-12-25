BLACK ENTERPRISE Announces The 50 Best Companies For Diversity

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ — BLACK ENTERPRISE, in partnership with The Executive Leadership Council, has released its listing of the “50 Best Companies for Diversity” as featured in the publication’s November/December 2018 issue, which focuses on Diversity and Inclusion in corporate America. The companies singled out for distinction demonstrated a significant commitment to diversity in four key areas: board of directors, employee base, senior management, and supplier diversity.

In 2005, BLACK ENTERPRISE began publishing its list of the “Best Companies for Diversity,” identifying those corporations that proved to be the best of the best in developing a culture and executing policies that promoted inclusion of African Americans within their workforce, senior management ranks, corporate boards, and supplier pools. This year’s roster of companies recognized the value of the link between diversity and engagement, which is driven by corporate leadership.

“There are CEOs of firms on the 50 Best Companies list in this issue like Jamie Dimon of JPMorgan Chase and Randall Stephenson of AT&T who value the contributions of all employees and have made unshakeable commitments to placing African Americans front and center as part of their diversity mantra. In fact, I applaud the fact that both have been candid and outspoken in openly addressing race within corporate settings,” says BLACK ENTERPRISE’s President and CEO, Earl “Butch” Graves Jr. “Our content research team, however, sent surveys to more than 1,000 of the nation’s largest publicly traded corporations to gain information on their D&I efforts as it pertained to African American representation within their workforce. At least two-thirds have refused to submit such data, share whether they have diversity departments, or state whether their CEO directs their company to adopt diversity best practices. There is a lot more work that needs to be done.”

In selecting the 2018 companies, BLACK ENTERPRISE sent surveys to the nation’s top 1,000 publicly traded companies with strong U.S. operations. The final list includes those that showed a commitment to diversifying its ranks in four areas: employee base, senior management, supplier diversity, and board of directors. Companies were also chosen based on programs created to nurture and maintain a diverse professional space. Surveys did not simply focus on black inclusion, but ethnic minority groups as defined by the U.S. Census Bureau.

The full list of the 2018 Black Enterprise “50 Best Companies for Diversity” is as follows:

California Minnesota PG&E Corp., San Francisco General Mills Inc., Minneapolis Wells Fargo & Co., San Francisco North Carolina Connecticut Bank of America Corp., Charlotte Xerox Corp., Norwalk Duke Energy Corp., Charlotte Cigna, Bloomfield Lowe’s Cos. Inc., Mooresville District of Columbia New Jersey Fannie Mae ADP Inc., Roseland Merck & Co Inc., Kenilworth Georgia Prudential Financial Inc., Newark Aflac Inc., Columbus The Coca-Cola Co., Atlanta Nevada Southern Co., Atlanta MGM Resorts International, Las Vegas UPS, Atlanta New York Illinois American Express Co., New York Accenture plc, Chicago Allstate Corp., Northbrook Consolidated Edison Inc., New York IBM Corp., Armonk Exelon Corp., Chicago JPMorgan Chase & Co, New York Jones Lang LaSalle Inc., Chicago Morgan Stanley, New York McDonald’s Corp., Oak Brook PepsiCo Inc., Purchase State Farm Insurance Co., Bloomington TIAA, New York Verizon Communications Inc., New York Indiana Eli Lilly and Co., Indianapolis Ohio Louisiana Macy’s Inc., Cincinnati Entergy Corp., New Orleans Nationwide Insurance Co., Columbus Maryland Pennsylvania Lockheed Martin Corp., Bethesda Marriott International Inc., Bethesda Aramark, Philadelphia PNC Financial Services Group Inc., Pittsburgh Missouri Ameren Corp., St. Louis Tennessee FedEx Corp., Memphis Michigan DTE Energy Co., Detroit Ford Motor Co., Dearborn Texas General Motors Co., Detroit The Kellogg Co., Battle Creek AT&T Inc., Dallas Comerica Inc., Dallas J.C. Penney Co. Inc., Plano Toyota Motor North America, Inc., Plano Wisconsin Johnson Controls Inc., Milwaukee

The complete report, including methodology and selection criteria, is available in the November/December issue of BLACK ENTERPRISEmagazine.

