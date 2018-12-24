Metro
The Hill District Library receives a $5,000 gift

THE PRESENTATION—The Hill District Library was front and center on Dec. 17, as The Friends of the Hill District Library donated $5,000 to the branch. (Photos by Courier photographer J.L. Martello)

The Friends of the Hill District Library donated $5,000 to the Carnegie Library’s Hill District Branch during a presentation on Monday, Dec. 17. The Friends President Joy Starzl made the check presentation to the Hill District Branch. The primary annual fundraising activity of The Friends is the Evening of Jazz event held at the library, which features the popular Tony Campbell Experience. The Friends is a group of volunteers from the community that are interested in the library, and focuses on the library’s resources, services and other needs. The Friends meet on the second Saturday of each month at 10:30 a.m. at the library, except for July and August.

PAT WINTER of the Hill District Branch, and Joy Starzl of The Friends of the Hill District Library.

 

