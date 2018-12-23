Religion
Northside Institutional Church Men's Day

A weekend of festivities culminated with Men’s Day Service at Northside Institutional Church, Dec. 9, featuring guest speaker, Pastor T. James Harrison, pictured above. Pastor Harrison was introduced by Wayne Coleman. Other activities during the weekend included a City-Wide Bowling Night (Dec. 7), and a “Man in the Mirror” luncheon and table talk session (Dec. 8). Courier photographer J.L. Martello captured the Men’s Day Service in pictures.

 

